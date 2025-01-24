IndiGo's profit drops by 18.3% due to rupee depreciation, grounded planes

IndiGo's consolidated net profit fell by 18.3 per cent to Rs 2,448 crore in the third quarter of FY25, impacted by rupee depreciation and a high number of grounded planes, despite strong demand.
During a conference call with analysts, the airline's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gaurav Negi said, "While our top-line performance exceeded our expectations, profitability was adversely impacted due to rupee depreciation during the quarter. The third quarter saw continued weakness in the rupee, primarily due to the strengthening of the US economy. At the end of the quarter, it depreciated around two per cent compared to the September quarter, resulting in a mark-to-market foreign exchange loss of around Rs 1,400 crore.
"Our exposure to foreign exchange risk is largely due to a significant portion of our lease liabilities and maintenance obligations being denominated in US dollars. As per accounting norms, we accrue the currency impact at the quarter end," he added.
While the currency remains volatile and has further depreciated in January, the airline has been actively taking steps to reduce the impact of this fluctuation by hedging part of its foreign currency outflow. "In the current quarter, we have recorded a gain of Rs 59.1 crore on our hedging contracts. Going forward, we will further enhance our hedging positions as we add more international capacity. We expect natural hedges to also improve," Negi noted.
Negi explained that the airline’s profit increased if the impact of foreign exchange depreciation is excluded.
Also Read
"Excluding the impact of foreign exchange movement, we reported a profit of around Rs 3,850 crore with a margin of 17.4 per cent, compared to Rs 3,050 crore with a margin of 15.7 per cent in the corresponding period last year. This reflects a growth of around 26 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Our strong financial performance was primarily driven by strong demand in the domestic market, our continued investment in capacity to cater to this demand, and benign fuel prices. In terms of revenue performance, we have performed better than our guidance as demand came in stronger than anticipated in November and December," he stated.
According to Negi, the number of grounded planes in the airline's fleet is currently "in the 60s." The airline’s fleet comprises 437 planes, and these groundings are primarily due to Pratt and Whitney engine issues.
"While sequentially the CASK (Cost per Available Seat Kilometre) ex-fuel ex-forex remained stable at 2.9, on a Y-o-Y basis, it has increased by around 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, primarily due to grounding-related costs and contractual escalations across line items (costs specified in contracts with vendors or service providers) and annual increments (of employees)," Negi noted. CASK measures an airline's operating cost to fly one seat for one kilometre, reflecting overall efficiency.
Negi stated that the airline is now past the "peak" of groundings, and the numbers are on a downward trajectory. "Currently, based on the latest guidance from the OEM (Pratt and Whitney), we will begin the next financial year with groundings in the range of 40 and expect the number to further decline as the year progresses," he said.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, during the conference call, explained how the airline plans to expand its recently launched business class services on major routes.
"We launched IndiGo's business class, called 'IndiGo Stretch,' on the Delhi-Mumbai route in mid-November. To build on that momentum, we recently launched the business class on the Delhi-Bangalore route, and we are gearing up to launch it on the Delhi-Chennai route very soon. This year, we will introduce business class on ten more metro-to-metro routes across the country, with a total of 45 aircraft," he stated.
Elbers mentioned that the airline now operates flights to 90 domestic destinations. Internationally, the airline serves 38 destinations and aims to add at least two more cities to its global network by the end of the year.
He noted that certain key international markets remain "underserved," representing vast untapped potential. "For this purpose, subject to regulatory approvals, we are exploring interim solutions for an earlier introduction of long-range aircraft in our fleet through wet leases. Route and network opportunities are being explored at present, and we will communicate as and when they are finalised," he mentioned.
A wet lease involves an airline renting a plane along with the crew, maintenance, and insurance provided by the lessor. A dry lease, on the other hand, is when only the aircraft is rented, and the airline manages the crew, maintenance, and other operations.