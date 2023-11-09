SC upholds IBC, says provisions don't have 'vices of arbitrariness'

The Supreme Court said on Thursday the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of 2016 "does not suffer from the vices of manifest arbitrariness" and upheld its key provisions.

The court heard more than 200 petitions challenging some nine IBC sections dealing with application by creditor to initiate insolvency resolution process, interim moratorium, appointment of resolution professional (RP), submission of report by RP, and admission or rejection of insolvency application.

The petitioners, included Reliance Group chief Anil Ambani, had challenged IBC provisions on due process and violation of natural justice principles.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra rejected the petitions and said that the bankruptcy code was constitutionally sound.

"IBC cannot be held to be operating in a retroactive manner in order to hold it violative of the constitution. Thus we hold that the statute does not suffer from the vices of manifest arbitrariness," said the court.

Petitioners had told the court that there should have been some form of judicial intervention in which a borrower could also be heard, before a RP under Section 97 of the IBC is appointed.

A RP looks after a company undergoing the insolvency process. The adjudicating authorities under the IBC are the National Company Law tribunals.

"We are of the view that the argument that an adjudicatory role be imposed before Section 97 cannot be accepted ... We have come to the conclusion that reading an adjudicatory role in Section 97 will render Section 99 and Section 100 of the IBC otiose," said the court.

The bench rejected the petitioners’ contention that the RP takes some form of adjudicatory role and said that true adjudication only begins at the stage of Section 100 (admission or rejection of application) of the IBC.

"(For the) Court to enter here will be to rewrite the statute. What is described as a jurisdiction question is not a simple matter of law to be decided as urged by the petitioner," said the court.

If any adjudicatory role is read into Section 97 of IBC then the timelines under the code will be of no importance.

"The role under Section 99 which is ascribed to the resolution professional is that of a facilitator who has to gather relevant information and recommend acceptance or rejection of application. (It) leaves no manner of doubt that resolution professional is not intended to perform an adjudicatory function or to arrive at binding decisions on facts and it is only a recommendation which has no binding force," said the court.

Also Read Reliance AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board Ambani scions get shareholders' nod to become RIL's non-executive directors Shareholders approve Ambani third-generation appointment on RIL board Weekend Bites: Beleaguered tycoon, GDP, Ambani children, and Wonderlust RIL seeks postal ballot vote for Ambani third-gen's board appointment Reliance Industries raises Rs 20,000 cr in largest local bond sale Wipro may skip salary hikes for top performers with higher compensation Tesla to import completely made electric cars from Germany into India Go First lenders to challenge move that could let lessors reclaim planes JSW Steel reports 12% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Oct

About moratorium, the court agreed with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the government, that IBC provisions staying legal proceedings against corporate debtors once the insolvency process starts was for the benefit of the debtors.

"The moratorium is primarily in respect of a debt as opposed to a debtor ... Purpose of moratorium under Section 96 is protective and Solicitor General was correct that moratorium was to insulate the corporate debtor from the legal action of the debt," it said.

The bench said the legislature has carefully assessed the role of resolution professional, imposition of moratorium and the stage at which adjudicating authority steps in.

"This is based on intelligible differentia between the individual debtors, partnerships and corporate debtors," the Court said.

Anil Ambani was among petitioners who had challenged Sections 95-100 of IBC. Ambani said the sections leave personal guarantors without remedy and at the resolution professional's mercy.

The government had opposed this, saying that the provisions do not cause any prejudice to personal guarantors.