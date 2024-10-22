Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / SECI plans to bid for state projects to meet 10 GW renewable energy target

SECI plans to bid for state projects to meet 10 GW renewable energy target

The company, which issues and award tenders for the federal government's renewable energy projects, expects investments worth $7.7 billion for a mix of solar, wind and battery storage projects by 2030

Solar panel, solar energy

India is targeting 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 as part of its 2070 net zero goal. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) plans to bid for states' renewable energy projects to meet its target of 10 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, its Chairman and Managing Director R.P. Gupta said on Tuesday.

The company, which issues and award tenders for the federal government's renewable energy projects, expects investments worth $7.7 billion for a mix of solar, wind and battery storage projects by 2030.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India is targeting 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 as part of its 2070 net zero goal, and currently has installed capacity of about 154 GW.

 

"States are going for their own tenders where we are not needed ... That makes it necessary that we enter into the developer mode in order to remain in the business," Gupta told Reuters.

"Participating in the bids would be a new area for us," he said.

The government-owned company plans to raise debt for about 75%-80% of the expected investment, and would meet the rest through a mix of equity and internal accruals, Gupta said.

More From This Section

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Arkade Developers eyes Rs 4,000 crore topline from ongoing projects

Godrej

Godrej Security Solutions expects 50% rise in revenue by FY27: Senior exec

real estate

Aditya Birla Real Estate's Q2 total income rises 30% to Rs 1,130 crore

Anil Ambani

Reliance Infrastructure plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in small arms foray

Air India

Air India aims to double direct sales earnings in 2-3 years: CDTO

Last month, SECI announced plans to go public in the next one to two years.

Apart from building its domestic renewable energy portfolio, SECI is also looking to expand globally, initially as a project management consultant and then as developer, Gupta said.

SECI currently has renewable power generation capacity of 300 megawatts. It is constructing 1,200 MW projects that are expected to go online by June 2026, Gupta said, adding that the firm is hiring staff to become a power producer.

"We have been doing the project on a smaller scale but now we will have to go really big and for that we are already adding the employees".

Large power producers in India, such as Tata Power, NTPC, and Hero Group, have announced plans to invest billions of dollars over next six years for developing renewable energy project in the country.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Need Rs 32 trn investment in renewable sector by 2030, says IREDA CMD

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Brookfield Properties to supply green power to office campuses in Delhi-NCR

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Solex Energy plans to scale up manufacturing capacity to 15 GW by 2030

solar energy, solar, solar panel

PMEA Solar submits papers to Sebi for Rs 600 cr IPO; 11.2 mn shares on sale

Premiumsolar

Local procurement mandate for solar power projects may get stringent

Topics : solar energy renewable energy Carbon emissions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon