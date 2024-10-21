Business Standard
Brookfield Properties to supply green power to office campuses in Delhi-NCR

Brookfield Properties' occupiers in Delhi- NCR now receive 40 per cent of their energy from renewable power

Brookfield Properties manages about 55 million square feet of assets across 10 key cities. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Brookfield Properties will source renewable power from solar project at Bikaner in Rajasthan for supplying green energy at four office campuses across Delhi-NCR.

In a statement on Monday, Brookfield Properties said it has "secured renewable power from Brookfield's Bikaner Solar Power Project in the first partnership in India under the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) bilateral arrangement."

As a result, Brookfield Properties' occupiers in Delhi- NCR now receive 40 per cent of their energy from renewable power.

This transition at its four campuses -- Candor TechSpace Sector 48 and 21 in Gurugram, and Candor TechSpace Sector 62 and 135 in Noida -- is part of the Brookfield India Real Estate Trust portfolio and is expected to reduce more than 20,000 tonne of CO2 annually.

 

Brookfield Properties is one of the leading global operators and developers of real estate assets.

It is active in nearly all real estate segments including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and logistics, operating more than 1,100 properties and over 390 million square feet of real estate in global markets on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management.

In India, Brookfield Properties manages about 55 million square feet of assets across 10 key cities, of which over 45 million square feet is operational .


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

