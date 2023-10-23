The country’s largest coal producing company South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) is leading among all subsidiaries of Coal India Limited (CIL) in cleanliness and scrap disposal. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances had announced Special Campaign 3.0 from October 2 to October 31 this year for the same.

The Chhattisgarh-based arm of CIL has so far cleaned more than 90 sites in the headquarters and various operational areas.

An area of more than 2.1 million square feet has been cleaned, a company spokesperson said in a statement. The company has also disposed 1,500 metric tonnes of scrap, generating a revenue of more than Rs 8 crore.

Apart from cleanliness and scrap disposal, special attention is also being given to disposal of pending files in the company, the spokesperson added. Under the Special Drive 3.0, around 1,000 files and 5,500 e-files are being reviewed by the SECL.

SECL’s Jamuna Kotma Area has undertaken the ‘Scrap to Sculpture’ initiative to convert the recovered mining scrap material into statues. The colliery has established a public park to display these sculptures at Bankim Vihar, Jamuna Kotma Area in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh. Among the installed sculptures, a piece depicting a coal mine worker, lion, crane bird, and flower have been attracting visitors. The sculpture of a coal mine worker weighing about 1.7 tonnes is made of tor rods, mild steel cut pieces, bearing halves, and rollers of conveyor belts. Weighing around 1.5 tonnes, the lion sculpture is made of tor rods, mild steel cut pieces, metal strips, bearing halves, bearing balls, and rollers of conveyor belts.

The spokesperson said the project was conceptualised as a large quantity of scrap materials from coal mines, which are usually not in use for a long time and eventually auctioned, can be used productively.

The sculptures were designed and manufactured at Regional Workshop, Kotma Colliery. A large number of female employees were also involved in crafting these sculptures.