close
Sensex (-1.26%)
64571.88 -825.74
Nifty (-1.34%)
19281.75 -260.90
Nifty Midcap (-2.66%)
38817.35 -1061.40
Nifty Smallcap (-3.89%)
5745.40 -232.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43151.20 -571.85
Heatmap

SECL leads Coal India subsidiaries in cleanliness and scrap disposal

The Chhattisgarh-based arm of CIL has so far cleaned more than 90 sites in the headquarters and various operational areas

Coal India

Coal India

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The country’s largest coal producing company South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) is leading among all subsidiaries of Coal India Limited (CIL) in cleanliness and scrap disposal. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances had announced Special Campaign 3.0 from October 2 to October 31 this year for the same.

The Chhattisgarh-based arm of CIL has so far cleaned more than 90 sites in the headquarters and various operational areas. 

An area of more than 2.1 million square feet has been cleaned, a company spokesperson said in a statement.  The company has also disposed 1,500 metric tonnes of scrap, generating a revenue of more than Rs 8 crore.

Apart from cleanliness and scrap disposal, special attention is also being given to disposal of pending files in the company, the spokesperson added. Under the Special Drive 3.0, around 1,000 files and 5,500 e-files are being reviewed by the SECL.

SECL’s Jamuna Kotma Area has undertaken the ‘Scrap to Sculpture’ initiative  to convert the recovered mining scrap material into statues. The colliery has established a public park to display these sculptures at Bankim Vihar, Jamuna Kotma Area in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh. Among the installed sculptures, a piece depicting a coal mine worker, lion, crane bird, and flower have been attracting visitors. The sculpture of a coal mine worker weighing about 1.7 tonnes is made of tor rods, mild steel cut pieces, bearing halves, and rollers of conveyor belts. Weighing around 1.5 tonnes, the lion sculpture is made of tor rods, mild steel cut pieces, metal strips, bearing halves, bearing balls, and rollers of conveyor belts.

The spokesperson said the project was conceptualised as a large quantity of scrap materials from coal mines, which are usually not in use for a long time and eventually auctioned, can be used productively.

The sculptures were designed and manufactured at Regional Workshop, Kotma Colliery. A large number of female employees were also involved in crafting these sculptures.

Also Read

CIL's arm SECL inks agreement for maiden open-cast mine in Chhattisgarh

Three projects to boost SECL coal production, dispatch in Chhattisgarh

Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

Centre issues allocation orders to successful bidders of 22 coal blocks

Strong Q2, healthy prospects: Stock may be pricing in near-term positives

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma launches AIF with target corpus of Rs 30 crore

India Inc capital expenditure to get high capacity use, low debt boost

'No objection' from stock exchanges for ICICI Securities' delisting plan

5 accidents in 6 months: DGCA suspends flight training academy Redbird

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Coal India SECL Cleanliness survey

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LiveMizoram Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LiveRajasthan Assembly elections LivePAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election sloganAAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WCWorld Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerityNavratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon