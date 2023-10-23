close
5 accidents in 6 months: DGCA suspends flight training academy Redbird

This is not the first time DGCA has cracked down on flight training academies in the country

civil aviation

Representative Image

Ajinkya KawaleDeepak Patel Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
DGCA on Monday suspended operations at Redbird Flight Training Academy, one of India’s largest flight schools, across all of its five training bases in the country. This action has been taken after the institute’s planes were involved in five accidents in the past six months.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it will conduct an audit of the academy’s maintenance practices, and proficiency checks of the institute’s flight instructors, before allowing it to resume operations.

“These occurrences (flight accidents) indicate gap in maintenance and operational elements. DGCA has accordingly suspended the operations of M/s Redbird Flight Training Academy at all their bases in the country,” DGCA said in a statement.

The academy, which has a fleet of approximately 40 aircraft and reportedly plans to add another 20 planes by the end of March next year, did not answer queries sent by Business Standard till press time.

In the last week alone, two of the academy’s training aircraft crashed in Baramati near Pune.

On October 19, one person suffered minor injuries after the training aircraft experienced engine related snag and loss of power which led to a crash. In another incident, two occupants in a training aircraft sustained injuries after the plane made an emergency landing on October 22. The aircraft had experienced a loss of power.

The Redbird Flight Training Academy has its training bases spread across the country and overseas.  The academy has training bases in places such as Baramati (Maharashtra), Lilabari (Lakhimpur, Assam), Gulbarga (Karnataka), Belgaum (Karnataka), Seoni (Madhya Pradesh), and Colombo (Sri Lanka) as per the academy’s website.

This is not the first time DGCA has cracked down on flight training academies in the country.

In March 2022, the aviation regulator ordered a safety audit of all 30 flying training organisations (FTOs) after two training aircraft were involved in separate non-fatal accidents.

One of these accidents occurred in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand as the pilot of an aircraft allegedly forgot to open the landing gear. The second plane crash-landed on the runway in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh last year.

In the audit completed in June last year, the DGCA found FTOs violating multiple safety regulations.

The regulator had observed that facilities at FTOs were not being maintained as per requirements. It found that the runway surface was worn out, wind sock was torn or non-standard, and in a few cases, the testing equipment was either not in compliance with the requirements, or calibrated as required.
 
It was also found that the pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs.

Based on the audit, the aviation regulator issued suspension orders to two CFIs (certified flying instructors) for a year, two CFI for 3 months, one Deputy CFI for a year, two Deputy CFI for 3 months, one AFI (assistant flying instructor) for 3 months and one student for 3 months.

In August same year, Redbird Flight Training Academy partnered with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus to provide pilot training to its students on A320 aircraft. Under the partnership, Airbus was to deliver the jet orientation course (JOC) and multi-crew cockpit co-operation (MCC), in theory, and full flight simulator (FFS) sessions, to the academy’s students.

Airbus did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard till press time.

As of July 2023, India has 36 FTOs operating at 57 bases. The Government is aiming to promote and regulate training infrastructure for India’s civil aviation sector. It aims to make the country a global flight training hub and to prevent the exodus of Indian cadets to foreign academies.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had awarded nine FTO slots at five airports at Belagavi (Karnataka), Jalgaon (Maharashtra), Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and Lilabari (Assam) in 2021. In 2022, six FTO slots were awarded by AAI at five airports which includes two slots at Bhavnagar (Gujarat), and one each at Hubballi (Karnataka), Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh), Kishangarh (Rajasthan) and Salem (Tamil Nadu).

Topics : Aviation DGCA Civil Aviation

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

