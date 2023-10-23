close
Sensex (-1.26%)
64571.88 -825.74
Nifty (-1.34%)
19281.75 -260.90
Nifty Midcap (-2.66%)
38817.35 -1061.40
Nifty Smallcap (-3.89%)
5745.40 -232.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43151.20 -571.85
Heatmap

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma launches AIF with target corpus of Rs 30 crore

The fund, which has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), would see Sharma along with other external investors as contributors to the fund

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paytm, on Monday announced the launch of his maiden fund named 'VSS Investments' with a target corpus of Rs 30 crore. The fund will focus on start-ups related to artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EV), environment, and sustainability-related sectors that are incubated in India.

The total size of the Category II Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) is worth Rs 20 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 10 crore.

“The Indian start-up ecosystem has some of the brightest entrepreneurs in the world, and we have the potential to become a powerhouse of advanced technology and AI-driven innovations. The launch of this fund is a continuation of my belief in supporting young and promising Indian founders, aligned with the fact that technology has a huge role to play in the development of the country,” Sharma said.

The fund, which has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), would see Sharma along with other external investors as contributors to the fund.

VSS Investco, an entity owned and controlled by Sharma, has sponsored the fund.

Through the entity, Sharma has invested across 21 start-ups including edtech firm LeverageEdu, electric scooter manufacturer Ola Electric, among others, as per data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Sharma’s Paytm saw its net loss narrow to Rs 290.5 crore on a consolidated basis in Q2FY24 from Rs 357 crore in Q1FY24. The company had posted a loss of Rs 571.1 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year (Q2FY23).

The fintech firm saw its total income rise 8 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from Rs 2,464.2 crore in Q1FY24 to Rs 2,662.5 crore in Q2FY24.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's total income rose 32.2 per cent from Rs 2,013.6 crore.

The company reported a 7.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,518.6 crore in Q2FY24, up from Rs 2,341.6 crore in Q1FY24.

Also Read

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

Paytm founder set to acquire 10.3 per cent stake in the company from Antfin

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

More room for players in fintech space: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

IiAS raises question on Vijay Shekhar Sharma's promoter status in Paytm

India Inc capital expenditure to get high capacity use, low debt boost

'No objection' from stock exchanges for ICICI Securities' delisting plan

5 accidents in 6 months: DGCA suspends flight training academy Redbird

BAM Digital Realty appoints CB Velayuthan as Chief Executive Officer

ONGC wins bid to acquire PTC India's wind power unit for Rs 925 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : SEBI Paytm Paytm Money Vijay Shekhar Sharma stock exchange

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LiveMizoram Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LiveRajasthan Assembly elections LivePAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election sloganAAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WCWorld Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerityNavratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon