Shifting gears: Ather Energy plans new facility in Maharashtra's Bidkin

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy plans to set up a third manufacturing facility in Bidkin city in Maharashtra, the company announced on Wednesday. The new facility in Aurangabad will be geared towards the production of electric two-wheelers and battery packs, marking a strategic expansion for the company.

Currently operating two manufacturing units in Hosur, Tamil Nadu — one dedicated to battery production and the other to vehicle assembly — Ather Energy aims to diversify its manufacturing base to enhance proximity to key markets across India and streamline operational costs. The existing facilities in Tamil Nadu will continue their roles in producing battery packs and assembling vehicles.

Swapnil Jain, Co-founder & CTO of Ather Energy, said, "As we expand our product lineup and witness growing consumer demand for our scooters, diversifying our production capabilities to a new location closer to multiple markets in India became imperative. The new manufacturing facility will not only rationalise logistics costs but also expedite the delivery of finished products to our customers. We are grateful to the Maharashtra government for their supportive policies."

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, "Maharashtra provides a conducive environment for business and remains a top investment destination. We are delighted to welcome Ather Energy to Maharashtra, reinforcing the state's stature as a leading automotive and manufacturing hub."

Ather Energy has been actively scaling up its production capacity in response to the rising demand for electric two-wheelers. The company is also expanding its product portfolio, retail presence, and charging infrastructure across the country. Currently, Ather operates more than 200 Experience Centers and over 1900 fast chargers, known as Ather Grids, throughout India.