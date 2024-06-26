Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Govt-run Khadi commission sold yoga mats, dresses worth Rs 8 crore'

Kumar further highlighted that yoga dresses and mats made of Khadi offer significant health and environmental benefits since they are chemical-free and require minimal water during production

Khadi

Harsh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission sold 1,09,022 yoga mats and 63,700 yoga dresses worth Rs 8,67,87,380 to various government departments through 55 Khadi institutions across the country on June 21. KVIC chairman Manoj Kumar said, “It is a matter of joy for the Khadi family that this time there has been a record-breaking sale of special yoga clothes and mats made by our Khadi artisans.”

Kumar further highlighted that yoga dresses and mats made of Khadi offer significant health and environmental benefits since they are chemical-free and require minimal water during production.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) mentioned that on Yoga Day, KVIC's Khadi Bhawan located at Connaught Place, Delhi, alone supplied 50,000 yoga mats and 50,000 yoga dresses to the Ministry of AYUSH. Government data also indicated the inclusion of 300 premium-quality yoga mats. Additionally, in response to the ministry's request, 25,000 Khadi yoga mats and clothes were provided in Srinagar, and 10,000 mats and yoga clothes were supplied in Srinagar.
Topics : Khadi India Yoga pants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon