'Govt-run Khadi commission sold yoga mats, dresses worth Rs 8 crore'

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission sold 1,09,022 yoga mats and 63,700 yoga dresses worth Rs 8,67,87,380 to various government departments through 55 Khadi institutions across the country on June 21. KVIC chairman Manoj Kumar said, “It is a matter of joy for the Khadi family that this time there has been a record-breaking sale of special yoga clothes and mats made by our Khadi artisans.”

Kumar further highlighted that yoga dresses and mats made of Khadi offer significant health and environmental benefits since they are chemical-free and require minimal water during production.