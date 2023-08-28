Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Shipping & logistics firm UPS opens India's first tech centre in Chennai

Around 100 candidates were already hired in Chennai with plans to hire 350 by the end of 2023 and up to 1,000 by 2025 across India

chart

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and UPS is one of the major players in the transportation and logistics industry, the company said

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UPS, a global shipping and logistics firm, has opened its first technology centre in India in Chennai  on Monday. The new centre is focused on innovations that make it easier for UPS’s customers to do business.

It was officially inaugurated by Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, along with industries minister TRB Rajaa. Earlier this year, UPS announced that it is making a strategic investment of $15-20 million in India that will complement its existing technology teams in the US and Europe. The Chennai location, on Poonamalee Road is spread over 51,000 square feet.

Around 100 candidates were already hired in Chennai with plans to hire 350 by the end of 2023 and up to 1,000 by 2025 across India. UPS’s technology centres are committed to offering career opportunities, not just jobs – especially for women and people from rural areas. UPS will host community workshops that will include career counseling and trainings. Networking and upskilling programmes will complement UPS’s partnership with the government on initiatives like the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme internship program.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and UPS is one of the major players in the transportation and logistics industry, the company said. In the last few years, UPS strengthened its network with investments like bringing its UPS Premier service for critical and sensitive healthcare shipments to India, opening a a second dedicated airport gateway in Bengaluru, doubling export and import handling capacity and launching MOVIN Express for India’s domestic logistics market, in partnership with InterGlobe Enterprises.

"We’re very excited to be here and grateful to the government of Tamil Nadu for their support as we open our first technology centre in India. UPS’s technology centres in India will be unique. These centres will enable us to offer an unparalleled logistics experience for our customers, through advanced technologies including AI, automation and robotics. We will focus on nurturing local talent, especially women and people from rural areas to be a vital part of our global technology capabilities. At UPS, we don’t just provide jobs, but open doors to fulfilling careers. UPS is the world’s leader in logistics and India is growing its logistics capabilities – we are here to create a win-win relationship," said Bala Subramanian, EVP and Chief Digital and Technology Officer at UPS. 

Also Read

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

ArcelorMittal looks to rope in Indian climate tech start-ups to go green

An ode to start-ups in defence

Selectively ride logistics stocks as tech wave disrupts market: Analysts

Seeking 'accuracy': Govt to come up with fresh logistics cost estimate soon

Skyroot expects to double its rocket launches amid Chandrayaan-3's success

Schaeffler India to fully acquire auto spare parts platform Koovers

Jio promises AI to everyone, everwhere and we shall deliver: Mukesh Ambani

Kalyani Rafael Systems bags Rs 287.51 cr order to supply missile systems

Retail value of Reliance Retail doubled in less than 3 years: Isha Ambani

Topics : UPS Logistics industry

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon