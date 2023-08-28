Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
64986.04 + 99.53
Nifty (0.18%)
19300.85 + 35.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.96%)
5487.15 + 52.35
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38665.30 + 194.05
Nifty Bank (0.56%)
44478.65 + 247.20
Heatmap

Retail value of Reliance Retail doubled in less than 3 years: Isha Ambani

During the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited, Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail, said that the retail company saw around 1,000 million transactions last year

reliance trends, reliance retail, ril

The customer base expanded to nearly 250 million

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

During the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail, said that the retail value of the company has doubled in under three years.

She noted that Reliance Retail recorded approximately 1,000 million transactions last year. The customer base expanded to nearly 250 million, witnessing over 780 million footfall in FY23.

JioMart successfully on-boarded over 25,000 artisans, weavers and micro-entrepreneurs, according to Ambani. The company inaugurated 3,300 new stores nationwide, taking the total count to 18,040 stores across India.

Ambani added that Reliance Retail is the only Indian retailer featured in the global top 100 list. In terms of sales, the company sold 500,000 laptops and 500 million garments during the past year.

Elaborating on the business model, she stated that the retail venture operates on four key principles: collaboration, consumer engagement, creativity, and care.

"We have achieved the milestone of partnering with more than three million merchants and currently serve around 98 per cent of India's PIN codes," she informed.

Also Read

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPO

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts

Indian refiner BPCL to spend $18.16 bn in oil, green energy over 5 years

RIL AGM: Jio AirFiber to launch on Ganesh Chaturthi, says Mukesh Ambani

Glenmark recalls 1,200 bottles of generic hypertension drug in US

Mukesh Ambani sets succession plan in motion for Reliance Industries Ltd

EV cell maker Log9 flags production hit on delayed visas to Chinese experts


Ambani said that the company has ventured into numerous categories through a variety of brands and strategic partnerships, including Campa Cola, Sosyo, and Lotus.

Highlighting the integration of JioMart with WhatsApp, she remarked, "The launch has been a phenomenal success, seeing a nine-fold growth in JioMart customer numbers on WhatsApp since its debut in 2022."
Topics : Reliance Trends Reliance Retail Isha Ambani Mukesh Ambani Reliance JioPhone Reliance Jio BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon