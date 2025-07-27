Shriram Finance likely to cross ₹3 trn AUM, targets 10 mn customers in Q2

Shriram Finance, one of the largest retail non-banking financial companies in India, expects its total assets under management (AUM) to cross Rs 3 trillion by the end of this fiscal, up from Rs 2.72 trillion currently. Its live customer base is also likely to touch 10 million within the current quarter (Q2), a top company executive said.

“If you calculate a growth rate of 15 per cent, then we should reach Rs 3 trillion by the end of this fiscal. This quarter itself, we will clock 10 million live customers, up from 9.7 million now, who are paying the instalments,”