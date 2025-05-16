Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Signature Global aims 21.5% rise in sales bookings in FY26 on strong demand

The company's sales bookings rose 42 per cent to a record Rs 10,290 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Realty firm Signature Global is targeting 21.5 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 12,500 crore for the current fiscal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Signature Global is targeting 21.5 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 12,500 crore for the current fiscal as it plans to launch multiple housing projects to encash strong housing demand.

According to an investor's presentation, the Gurugram-based company has provided guidance for sales bookings or pre-sales at Rs 12,500 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal.

"The company plans to grow sales at 20 per cent in FY26 over FY25 and aims to consistently maintain this growth over the long term," Signature Global said.

The company's sales bookings rose 42 per cent to a record Rs 10,290 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal. 

 

Signature Global on Thursday reported a 48 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 61.12 crore for the latest quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 41.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 570.43 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 722.73 crore in the year-ago period.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, Signature Global's net profit jumped multifold to Rs 101.2 crore, from Rs 16.32 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 2,637.99 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,324.55 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

Commenting on the company's performance, Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said: "The fiscal year 2024-25 has proven to be exceptionally successful across all facets of our business operations, including pre-sales, revenue, collections, and profit after tax. We have exceeded the annual targets..."  He said the company's strategic emphasis on premium and mid-income segments, coupled with its capacity to anticipate market trends, has facilitated significant growth.

"As the residential real estate sector in the country remains robust, we are optimistic about achieving double-digit growth in the current financial year," Aggarwal said.

Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has developed many housing projects in Gurugram, with many more currently under construction.

The company has delivered 13.5 million sq ft of housing projects and has a strong pipeline of about 21.6 million sq ft of saleable area in upcoming projects, along with 46.38 million sq ft of ongoing projects, targeted for completion within the next 2-3 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

