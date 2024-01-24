Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Simpl launches merchant biz offering to reduce CoD settlement time

The company said the product aims to reduce the settlement time for cash-on-delivery (CoD) orders by up to 90 per cent and improve daily sales by 40 per cent

digital payments, online, mobile, smartphone

Representative image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Simpl, a checkout network company, announced the launch of its business offering, ‘Early Settlement’, for direct-to-customer (D2C) orders.

The company said the product aims to reduce the settlement time for cash-on-delivery (CoD) orders by up to 90 per cent and improve daily sales by 40 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“This assumes significance as CoD orders, which constitute nearly 60 per cent of all online orders, typically take 15-20 days for settlement at the merchant’s end, thereby blocking cash flow and increasing merchants' working capital requirements,” the company stated in a release.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said this offering settles prepaid orders with merchants, while providing merchants with the ability to improve their cash flows with same-day settlement of both CoD and prepaid orders.

To date, the company claims to have onboarded around 24 merchants for the service. These include businesses such as Wabi Sabi, Frido, and Italian Colony, among others.

The company said it is expanding its offerings for merchants with the launch of the aforementioned service. Its other merchant services include 1-Tap Checkout, Pay After Delivery, and Checkout Suite to improve conversions and reduce return to origin (RTO).

“As an organisation with a nuanced understanding of merchants’ pain points, the tardy pace of cash flow settlements from CoD transactions in India has been a persistent challenge for D2C merchants in India. With Simpl’s Early Settlement, merchants will be able to reduce their CoD order settlement time by as much as 90 per cent and improve their average daily sales by nearly 40 per cent,” said Khanaz K.A, CXO, Simpl.

Simpl claims to have over 26,000 merchants who use its services and enable it as their preferred checkout partner.

Also Read

Simpl launches AI-enabled Checkout Suite to eliminate CoD by 2028

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 video game set to roll out globally on Nov 10

40% consumers plan to shop from D2C merchants this festive season: Report

Simpl introduces 'pay after delivery' option to enhance trust of customers

Swiggy sees another high-level exit as senior V-P Anuj Rathi quits

SBI Card raises Rs 525 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures

CCI approval for stake buy does not give Burmans 'clean chit': Religare

SoftBank entity sells 2% stake worth Rs 950 crore in Paytm parent

Forbes Global enters India realty; will build projects, offer consultancy

Ford to recall 1.9 mn Explorer SUVs to secure trim pieces that can fly off

Topics : Online shopping Business services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon