Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 video game set to roll out globally on Nov 10

COD's Modern Warfare 3 would feature an open-world server called Operation Deadbolt, alongside 16 different multiplayer maps

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
The latest addition to the popular Call of Duty game series, the COD: Modern Warfare 3, will launch on November 10. The American video game company Activision Blizzard has confirmed that the COD: MW3 title will be available on PC from 5AM GMT (10:30 AM IST), while the console version will start rolling out from 11AM GMT (4:30 PM IST) on Friday.
The company has confirmed that players will be able to access games’ Single Player campaigns, Multiplayer servers and a new Zombie mode starting from the launch. While select early buyers have already received access to the campaign mode, Activision Blizzard will release 16 additional multiplayer maps including Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Quarry, Rundown, Skidrow, Scrapyard and more at the official launch.

The latest Call of Duty title will also bring a new Zombie mode called Operation Deadbolt, which will be an open world server allowing multi-national users to participate and compete.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was unveiled back in August this year and the game developer has since dropped new announcements regarding the upcoming title. Company announced Map Voting, Classic Minimap, silent movement perk, increased health and other updates to the multiplayer gameplay during the Call of Duty: Next event last month. It has also promised 12 new 6v6 maps in the post-launch season.

Topics : Call of Duty Gaming gaming industry

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

