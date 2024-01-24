Sensex (    %)
                        
Ford to recall 1.9 mn Explorer SUVs to secure trim pieces that can fly off

The recall covers Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years

AP Detroit
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the US because a trim piece can fly off and create a hazard for other drivers.
The recall covers Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years.
Documents posted Wednesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that clips holding the trim that covers the roof supports close to the windshield can come loose.
If that happens, the trim piece can fly off and increase the risk of a crash.
The recall comes after US regulators opened an investigation into the problem last January after receiving 164 consumer complaints. Canadian regulators also inquired about the problem.
Documents say that at first Ford decided against a recall, citing the low mass of the part. But the company decided to do the recall after US regulators determined the problem was a safety hazard.
Ford said in a statement Wednesday that it expects only 5% of the recalled Explorers to be affected by the problem. It encourages owners to contact dealers for an inspection when parts are available.
The company said in documents that it's aware of 568 consumer complaints and more than 14,000 warranty reports alleging that the parts were missing or detached. Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem.
Dealers will inspect the trim pieces to make sure the clips are engaged and add adhesive to hold them in place.
Owners will be notified starting March 13.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

