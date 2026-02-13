Singapore-based flex space provider Just Co enters Indian market

Singapore-based flex space provider Just Co will launch its super-premium workspaces under The Collective brand in India in the coming months, entering the Indian market at a time when a handful of players operate in the niche, super-premium segment, even as more than 500 exist in the value and budget segments. Among the leading players in Asia-Pacific in the category, Just Co has taken up about 70,000 sq ft space in DLF Cyber Park, Gurugram, to be launched later this month, and a similarly scaled space in Helios Business Park, Bengaluru, which will become operational by April. With seats priced at Rs 35,000–50,000, at a premium of 10–15 per cent over the high-end segment of the market, market watchers said the company would cater to existing demand from large corporates and international multinational companies looking to expand in India.

The company is learnt to be in discussions with possible tenants to lease out the space. While Just Co will look at more locations to expand its presence in India, flex space options are becoming more popular.

“This entry is perfectly timed to meet the needs of GCCs and domestic giants who are looking for more than just a desk and for innovative ecosystems that foster productivity and talent retention,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO – India, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE, which was the exclusive adviser facilitating the company’s entry into India.

The move is in line with the broader trend in the Indian market, where managed office solutions are becoming a core component of corporate real estate portfolios. In the October–December quarter, flexible operators accounted for 21 per cent of total office leasing in India, only behind the technology sector, which accounted for 24 per cent, data from the firm revealed.

The Indian office market is undergoing a shift towards high demand for Grade A workspaces, driven by institutionalisation of real estate and GCCs scaling up their presence in the market.

“We are seeing a significant shift where premium, amenity-rich flex spaces are no longer just ‘bridge spaces’ but long-term strategic choices for firms looking to optimise capex and enhance talent retention in a competitive landscape,” Magazine added.