The Singapore International Arbitration Court (SIAC) on Wednesday directed American engine-maker Pratt & Whitney to deliver five engines per month between August and December 2023 to the grounded airline Go First, sources who have reviewed the order said. “Pratt & Whitney respects the Interim Arbitration ruling and will comply with the order until it is otherwise modified. We look forward to vigorously defending ourselves during the merits proceedings where the business and legal issues will be determined and resolved,” a Pratt & Whitney spokesperson told Business Standard. “The SIAC has said that they (Pratt and Whitney) will have to comply and deliver 5 engines per month. The order is just out and the engines will start flowing in now with immediate effect,” a person in the know said.The SIAC order added that the engines should be dispatched immediately between 1 August 2023 and 31 December 2023, after any engine becomes available.This replaces a previous order that required Pratt & Whitney to dispatch ‘without delay’ 10 serviceable spare leased engines by April 27 and a further 10 spare leased engines per month until December 2023. However, in May, Go First said that Pratt & Whitney were unable to dispatch any serviceable spare engines.The recent order adds that starting October 2023, the parties (Go First and Pratt & Whitney) shall provide the tribunal with quarterly updates on the progress of the resolution proceedings along with details on the compliance with the order, and any other relevant circumstances.The airline which operated around 200 flights daily ceased operations on May 3 this year as it had to ground close to 50 per cent of its fleet due to engine woes. Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday started a ‘special audit’ of Go First’s facilities on safety and preparedness for the airline to resume operations. “The (special audit) was in Delhi and Bangalore today. It got over today. They (DGCA) will take some time to table the order and then we will get to know (about it). The DGCA will formally announce if there is a ‘go-ahead’,” a person familiar with the matter said.