Pratt & Whitney opens India Engineering Center facility in Karnataka

Pratt & Whitney, a part of US technology giant Raytheon Technologies, inaugurated its India Engineering Center (IEC) in on Thursday.

The new IEC facility is co-located with Pratt & Whitney’s India Capabilities Centre (ICC), which opened in 2022 to provide integrated global support.

The IEC enhances Raytheon Technologies’ combined presence in India, with over 5,000 employees and facilitates collaborating across the company’s businesses.

More than 50 employees are now based in the facility and 450 more jobs will be filled over the next four years. Work at the IEC will encompass elements such as aero and mechanical, and control systems for large and small commercial engines in Pratt & Whitney’s broad portfolio. Work will extend across the entire engine lifecycle from development to field support and sustainment.

has more than 1,500 engines and auxiliary power units in service, giving it one of the largest footprints for any engine maker in India. Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines power more than 180 A320neo and A321neo airliners, which are estimated to have saved over $1 billion for since entry-into-service.

has other significant investments in India, including its state-of-the-art India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and its R&D collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, .

says it will fully integrate the IEC with the company’s existing global engineering footprint across Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland. These facilities produce high-technology products such as the geared turbofan and other propulsion solutions.

“The IEC team will be key to improving commercial engine performance, extending time on wing, reducing airline operating costs, and decreasing fuel consumption,” says Paul Weedon, who oversees engine development for Pratt & Whitney.

“Beyond the $40 million plus in financial investment in the IEC and the co-located India Capability Center, we are collaborating with local universities and investing in emerging technology to further enhance India’s homegrown capabilities,” says Ashmita Sethi, who oversees Pratt & Whitney’s India operations.

India is important to the global growth and investment strategy of Raytheon Technologies, and the advanced infrastructure and talent pool will help drive the country’s contributions as a global leader in aerospace and defense.

Raytheon Technologies provides advanced systems and services for, military and government customers worldwide. It has four verticals â€• Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

The company, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, US, was formed in 2020 through the merger of Raytheon with United Technologies’ aerospace businesses.