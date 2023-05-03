close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

The funds for revival will be drawn from the Centre's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and better cash accruals, the airline said in a statement

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the filing of insolvency by Go First Airline, Indian airline SpiceJet on Wednesday announced that it is reviving its plan to mobilise 25 grounded aircraft. The funds for revival will be drawn from the Centre's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and better cash accruals, it said in a statement.
The airline said it has already mobilised around Rs 400 crore towards getting its grounded fleet back in the air, further enhancing its top line.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director (MD) of SpiceJet, said, "We are meticulously working towards return to service of our grounded fleet back in the air soon. Majority of the ECLGS funding received by the airline would be utilised for the same, which will help us capitalise and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season."
On Tuesday, Go First Airline filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and cancelled its flights on May 3, 4, and 5.

Go First, owned by the Wadia Group, owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore. As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in the filing, as reported by news agency Reuters.
"However, considering the present financial situation of the corporate applicant defaults to financial creditors would be imminent," the filing said.

Also Read

Stealthy, speedy, precise: What are fifth-generation fighter jets?

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

Pratt & Whitney opens India Engineering Center facility in Karnataka

Go First may take legal action against Pratt & Whitney over engine issues

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

Top Headlines: Go First's bankruptcy, extension on Adani row probe and more

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 32% to Rs 457 crore


The filing lists the Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, and Deutsche Bank among Go First's financial creditors.
The filing shows that the airline's total liabilities to all creditors stand at Rs 11,463 crore. This includes dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors, and aircraft lessors.

Go First, in its filing, also said that the "ever-increasing number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney's international Aero Engines" led to the grounding of 25 A320 neo jets.
American engine maker P&W responded that Go First has a history of breaching financial deadlines, but it (P&W) will continue to meet its obligations to other airlines.
Topics : SpiceJet Go Air airlines BS Web Reports

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
2 min read

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

pratt & whitney
2 min read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Q4 earnings. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read
Premium

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

NTPC
10 min read

Top Headlines: Go First's bankruptcy, extension on Adani row probe and more

Go First
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First in a tailspin, files for insolvency; blames P&W engines

Go First
4 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights

Go First
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon