Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Some Maharashtra distributors to stop stocking of HUL's Taj Mahal tea

AICPDF has also asked for a provision in the software system to prevent billing to outlets without valid FSSAI licenses

Hindustan unilever, HUL

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some distributors in Maharashtra have decided to stop stocking Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) Taj Mahal tea from Friday in protest against the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major’s new margin structure.

A press note by All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, or AICPDF, said that Maharashtra Consumer Products Distributors Federation (MSCPDF) have asked the company for the basic margin to be at 5 per cent which the company had reduced to 3.3 per cent from 3.9 per cent last month in over 100 cities which it has defined as Bharat ke Shehar. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The distributors in the state also plan to stop stocking up on Kissan products from 25th January followed by Rin from 10th February. This proposed action of not stocking these three products will continue till 25th February.

In response to Business Standard’s query to some distributors in the state taking this action, the company said, “HUL has a longstanding and one-to-one relationship with its distributor partners based on trust and mutual interest. Our distributors have overwhelmingly conveyed to us that they would continue to meet the needs of our shoppers and consumers in an uninterrupted manner.”

AICPDF has also asked for a provision in the software system to prevent billing to outlets without valid FSSAI licenses.

The distributors’ federation press-note also added that if the company does not respond then it will go for a non-cooperation movement across the country.

Last week, the distributors’ federation had also written a letter to the company asking for the previous margin structure to be reinstated.

On November 20, HUL had changed the fixed margin of its distributors and increased the variable margins in the range of 1-1.3 per cent (100-130 basis points).

This change has been made across categories the company operates in, and across its different sets of distributors.

FMCG companies typically give fixed margins of 4-6 per cent, while variable margins depend on milestones or performance parameters.


Also Read

Watch: Rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls for the first time in 45 years

HUL Q1 revenue may rise up to 9% YoY; soft RM costs to aid margin: Analysts

How to brew stronger exports? Tea board and tea producers differ

As Yamuna gets close to it, ASI says Taj Mahal's design prevents flooding

A nod to the old and the new at iconic Taj Mansingh hotel in Delhi

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: TPREL plans to invest Rs 70,000 cr in Gujarat

Data centre firm Yotta's Nvidia AI chip orders to reach $1 billion: CEO

ENGIE plans to invest Rs 17,200 cr to set up renewable projects in Gujarat

Govt finalises draft guidelines to prevent cos from false pro-green claims

SpiceJet's shareholders approve share allotment to new major entities

Topics : FSSAI Maharashtra ITC Hindustan Unilever Indian stock market FMCGs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon