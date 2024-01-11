Some Maharashtra distributors to stop stocking of HUL's Taj Mahal tea

Some distributors in Maharashtra have decided to stop stocking Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) Taj Mahal tea from Friday in protest against the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major’s new margin structure.

A press note by All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, or AICPDF, said that Maharashtra Consumer Products Distributors Federation (MSCPDF) have asked the company for the basic margin to be at 5 per cent which the company had reduced to 3.3 per cent from 3.9 per cent last month in over 100 cities which it has defined as Bharat ke Shehar.

The distributors in the state also plan to stop stocking up on Kissan products from 25th January followed by Rin from 10th February. This proposed action of not stocking these three products will continue till 25th February.

In response to Business Standard’s query to some distributors in the state taking this action, the company said, “HUL has a longstanding and one-to-one relationship with its distributor partners based on trust and mutual interest. Our distributors have overwhelmingly conveyed to us that they would continue to meet the needs of our shoppers and consumers in an uninterrupted manner.”

AICPDF has also asked for a provision in the software system to prevent billing to outlets without valid FSSAI licenses.

The distributors’ federation press-note also added that if the company does not respond then it will go for a non-cooperation movement across the country.

Last week, the distributors’ federation had also written a letter to the company asking for the previous margin structure to be reinstated.

On November 20, HUL had changed the fixed margin of its distributors and increased the variable margins in the range of 1-1.3 per cent (100-130 basis points).

This change has been made across categories the company operates in, and across its different sets of distributors.

FMCG companies typically give fixed margins of 4-6 per cent, while variable margins depend on milestones or performance parameters.