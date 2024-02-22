Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

South Indian Bank approves Rs 1,151 cr rights issues to fund business

The rights issue would be priced at Rs 22 per fully paid-up share, including a Rs 21 premium per unit on application, it said

South Indian Bank net profit up 45.6%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Indian Bank on Thursday said the board of the bank has approved a rights issue raise of up to Rs 1,151 crore to fund business growth.
The board has approved proposal for issuance of 5,231,85,254 rights issue on fully-paid up basis for an amount aggregating up to Rs 1,151.01 crores assuming full subscription with respect to rights equity shares, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The rights issue would be priced at Rs 22 per fully paid-up share, including a Rs 21 premium per unit on application, it said.
The rights issue opens on March 6 and closes on March 20, 2024, the private sector lender added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

Russia faces tough fight to regain its seat in UN's top human rights body

IPL's media rights value could cross $50 billion by 2043: Arun Dhumal

Matrimony.com launches mobile dating app for Indians living in US

Grasim Industries paints Rs 10K cr sales target in 3 years for Birla Opus

Amul's golden jubilee: Modi calls for making it biggest dairy firm globally

SpiceJet raises second tranche of Rs 316 crore under preferential issue

Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to return leased engine to Brussels by March 10

Topics : South Indian Bank South Indian Bank shares rights issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon