Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet set to hold annual general meeting for FY24 on December 30

SpiceJet set to hold annual general meeting for FY24 on December 30

At the meeting, the airline will seek shareholders' approval for increasing the authorised share capital to infuse fresh share capital

Approvals will also be sought for the re-appointment of Ajay Singh as a director. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

SpiceJet will hold its annual general meeting for the 2023-24 financial year on December 30.

At the meeting, the airline will seek shareholders' approval for increasing the authorised share capital to infuse fresh share capital, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Approvals will also be sought for the re-appointment of Ajay Singh as a director, appointment of Sonum Gayatri Malhotra as an independent director and for adopting audited financial statements for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Currently, the company's authorised share capital is Rs 15,000,000,000.

The filing said in order to facilitate the infusion of fresh share capital in the company, it is necessary to increase the authorised share capital to Rs 20,000,000,000.

 

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

