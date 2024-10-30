Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Star Health reports Q2 PAT at Rs 111.29 cr, dip from Rs 125.30 cr last yr

Star Health reports Q2 PAT at Rs 111.29 cr, dip from Rs 125.30 cr last yr

The company's Profit After Tax for Q2FY25 stood at Rs 111 crore, it said

Star Health Insurance

The investment assets grew by 17.2 per cent and reached Rs 16,431 crore as on September 30, 2024, with an investment income of Rs 354 crore. Photo: X@StarHealthIns

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Standalone health insurance provider Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has reported a profit after tax for the July-September 2024 quarter at Rs 111.29 crore, the company said.

The city-based company registered a profit after tax of Rs 125.30 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2024, the profit after tax grew to Rs 430.21 crore, as against Rs 413.15 crore registered a year ago.

The Gross Written Premium during the quarter under review grew to Rs 4,371.30 crore, from Rs 3,731.70 crore registered in the year ago period.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2024, the Gross Written Premium surged to Rs 7,847.22 crore, from Rs 6,680.32 crore registered a year ago.

 

The investment assets grew by 17.2 per cent and reached Rs 16,431 crore as on September 30, 2024, with an investment income of Rs 354 crore. The combined ratio in Q2FY25 stood at 103 per cent and 101 per cent in H1FY25, a company statement said.

More From This Section

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota to Launch Maruti Suzuki eVX-based Electric SUV in India by 2025

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

After 10-minute deliveries, quick commerce firms test flash return services

Larsen & Toubro

L&T wins 'major' orders in West Asia, Africa to expand high-voltage grid

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Sagility India plans Rs 2,107 cr IPO with price band of Rs 28-30/share

Coca Cola coke

Coca-Cola may cut prices to face competition from Reliance's Campa Cola

The company's Profit After Tax for Q2FY25 stood at Rs 111 crore, it said.

"At Star Health, we are committed to bringing innovative, affordable products to all socioeconomic segments of society, leveraging technology and robust partnerships with healthcare providers to enhance service delivery," said company managing director and CEO Anand Roy.

"By introducing modular plans that adapt to customers' needs across life stages, allowing for customization and scalability - and expanding our inclusive offerings, we have strengthened our reach across key segments. We remain laser focused on ensuring accessible and affordable health insurance for every Indian, especially in under-served markets," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drag Sensex 350 pts lower to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

NSE Clearing pays Rs 27 cr to settle interoperability violation with Sebi

Pat Cummins, Australia cricket team

Test series win vs India one big thing that I want to tick off: Cummins

Jagan Mohan Reddy

In Jagan Reddy-Sharmila family dispute, Vijayamma sides with daughter

Q2 earnings, Q2

Welspun Enterprises Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 61.56 crore

Topics : GPT Healthcare hospital profits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon