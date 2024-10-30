Toyota to Launch Maruti Suzuki eVX-based Electric SUV in India by 2025

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) model based on the eVX, an upcoming EV from Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), which is set for production at MSIL’s Gujarat plant in spring 2025. This will be the first EV launch for both companies in India.
Japanese automobile giants Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) and TMC announced in a joint statement on Wednesday that they are strengthening their collaboration in the supply of a battery EV sport utility vehicle (SUV) model developed by Suzuki for Toyota.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is TMC’s Indian subsidiary, while MSIL is the Indian subsidiary of SMC.
"This development marks the first EV under the partnership between the two companies, set for a worldwide launch to expand EV options in the SUV market, which is experiencing significant growth," the joint statement said.
The EV unit and platform used for this model were jointly developed by SMC, TMC, and Daihatsu Motor Corporation, leveraging each company’s strengths.
The global partnership between SMC and TMC was initially announced in 2018-19 to facilitate mutual supply of products and components. The collaboration includes model-swapping between their Indian subsidiaries, TKM and MSIL.
Currently, TKM sells four rebadged products from MSIL – the Glanza (from Baleno), Urban Cruiser Taisor (from Fronx), Rumion (from Ertiga), and Urban Cruiser Hyryder (from Grand Vitara) – which comprise nearly half of TKM’s total sales in India, according to sources. The first cross-badged model from TKM to MSIL was launched by the latter as Invicto (from Innova) in FY24.
Wednesday's announcement of the joint EV launch comes amid a decline in EV demand in India, while the demand for strong hybrid cars has been rising in recent months.
The joint statement added: "The new model is designed exclusively as a battery EV, offering a nimble SUV with sharp driving characteristics, ample cruising range, and a comfortable cabin. It is also available with a 4WD (four-wheel drive) system, providing exceptional drivability on rough roads and enhanced driving performance."
TKM's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 4,787 crore in FY24, more than tripling year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by strong demand for its hybrid vehicles and cross-badged models from the Toyota-Suzuki alliance.
This impressive turnaround marks a significant recovery from FY21, when the company reported a net loss of Rs 55 crore. TKM has since achieved net profits of Rs 519 crore in FY22 and Rs 1,404 crore in FY23.