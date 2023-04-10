close

Sterlite Copper gets SC go-ahead for Thoothukudi plant maintenance

The permission was to the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta firm on the basis of the High-Powered Expert Committee report and the recommendation of the TN govt

BS Reporter Chennai
Sterlite Copper Plant

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
A three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud, has allowed Sterlite Copper to carry out maintenance works at its Thoothukudi plant.
This includes operations like removal of remaining gypsum and leachate handling operations, among other things.  While granting the permission to the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta firm, the Court relied on the High-Powered Expert Committee report and the recommendation of the State of Tamil Nadu. “The Court has permitted it to carry out certain activities towards upkeep of the Plant which would not only ensure the safety of the Plant but also the surroundings,” a statement said on Monday.  

During the hearing, the upkeep of the plant was supported by a lawyer appointed by the non governmental organisations, representing nine  panchayats, 13 coastal Sangam’s, suppliers and downstream units, as this would support generating livelihood for the surrounding communities, it added.  
Earlier in the month, the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed the Rajya Sabha that it was examining complaints against certain NGOs for misusing foreign funds to organise protests around the Vedanta Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

Production at the plant has been suspended since 2018, after protests broke out against the firm’s plan to double its annual capacity to 800,000 tonnes. Subsequent police firing caused the death of 13 people and injured 102. At the peak of the pandemic last April, the Supreme Court allowed the firm to produce oxygen for medical purposes.
According to industry sources, the net loser of the closure was the Indian economy. From being a net exporter of copper in 2017-18, India is now an importer. The plant used to produce about 40 per cent of India’s copper demand and contributed about Rs 2,500 crore to the exchequer, 12 per cent of the Thoothukudi port’s revenue, and 95 per cent market share of sulphuric acid in Tamil Nadu.

Last year, a commission headed by justice Aruna Jagadeesan, set up by the Tamil Nadu government to look into the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, has blamed the police for firing against unarmed protestors. It stated that no notice was issued to warn the protestors ahead of the firing. The commission also recommended a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased, including the Rs 20 lakh already paid.
Topics : Sterlite Copper | Supreme Court | Chief Justice of India

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

