Adani Electricity Mumbai tops on governance among power firms in India

The annual integrated rating and ranking exercise has been carried out by the nodal agency Power Finance Corporation in accordance with the framework approved by the Ministry of Power, since 2012

BS Reporter Mumbai
Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Adani Electricity Mumbai has topped the list of 71 electricity distribution companies in India on overall governance, including financial sustainability, performance excellence and external environment, according to the Ministry of Power’s 11th edition of the ‘Annual Integrated Rating & Ranking’ of country’s power distribution utilities.
The rating report has been prepared by McKinsey & Company and is based on the accounts of the past three financial years, from 2019-2020 to 2021-2022.

Kandarp Patel, MD, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd said: “Over the past five years, our customer-centric focus has enabled us to reduce and stabilise tariffs, optimise power purchase costs and improve operational efficiencies through state-of-the-art technology interventions such as SCADA, automated workflow management and a digital first approach. We recommit ourselves to doubling our share of renewable energy  to 60 per cent."
“These efforts have made us not only Mumbai's but also among India’s most competitive electricity providers, as recognised by Power Finance Corporation and the Ministry of Power," he said.

It covers 71 power distribution utilities consisting of 45 state discoms, 14 private discoms and 12 power departments across India. The exercise provides a blueprint for stakeholders to assess performance and identify gaps, measure the impact of steps taken, and plan ahead.

Adani Electricity serves 3.1 million customers in Mumbai and its suburbs, meeting over 2,000 Mw of power demand.
First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

