Tata Power reported consolidated Q2FY24 revenues, operating, and net profit of Rs 15,442 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), Rs 3,087 crore, up 76 per cent Y-o-Y, and Rs 1,017 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Results were boosted by higher plant utilisation (60 per cent) at Mundra UMPP, driven by Section 11 tariffs.

The adjusted profit was Rs 875 crore.