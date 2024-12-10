Business Standard
Stride Ventures rolls out $300 mn 4th fund as venture debt gains traction

Deployments exceeding Rs 100 crore include companies like BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, among others

Stride Ventures has also strengthened its leadership team by adding new partners and elevating senior talent to build capacity for future expansion, according to a company statement

Stride Ventures, a venture debt firm, announced the launch of its largest domestic fund, with a target corpus of $300 million aimed at fueling high-growth startups across diverse sectors and geographies.
 
The firm has also strengthened its leadership team by adding new partners and elevating senior talent to build capacity for future expansion, according to a company statement.
 
This announcement comes at a time when the firm has surpassed $1 billion in commitments across more than 150 portfolio companies, becoming the first firm in the country to achieve this milestone, highlighting the growing importance of alternative financing in India's innovation ecosystem.
 
 
Deployments exceeding Rs 100 crore include companies like BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, among others.
 
“This milestone is not just about the numbers; it reflects the trust our partners have placed in us and the shared belief in the transformative power of alternative finance in India and beyond,” said Apoorva Sharma, Managing Partner, Stride Ventures. “Our role is to be an enabler, working alongside founders and stakeholders to unlock possibilities beyond financial support.”
 
Stride Ventures has fully returned its first fund, delivering “best-performing returns” to its investors, which include banks and high-net-worth individuals. With four global offices across India, the UAE, the UK, and Singapore, the firm is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for venture debt in India’s rapidly evolving startup ecosystem.
 
“Crossing the $1 billion milestone is a testament to the strength of India’s startup ecosystem and the growing recognition of venture debt as a powerful enabler. At Stride, we remain committed to empowering entrepreneurs with innovative solutions that drive sustainable growth,” said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures.
 

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

