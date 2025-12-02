Suchi Semicon to package QFN, power chips at Surat plant from January

Gujarat-based outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company Suchi Semicon will start packaging quad flat no-lead (QFN) and power semiconductor chips at its Surat plant, the company’s co-founder Shetal Mehta said. Supply will begin in January 2026, he said.

“The first product line that we started to manufacture was a SOIC (Small Outline Integrated Circuit) device, which goes into anything from consumer to automotive equipment. Now we are moving towards QFNs and power semiconductors, which will be used for automotive and power sectors specifically,” Mehta said.

The manufacturing of these newer products at the Surat facility has always been part