Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares up 3% on launching cancer drug Tevimbra

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares up 3% on launching cancer drug Tevimbra

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price gained in trade after the company announced the launch of Tevimbra (tislelizumab) in India, following approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

drugs, pharma sector

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments.

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price today: Pharmaceutical major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares rose as much as 2.74 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,728 per share on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
 
Around 1:05 PM, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares continued to trade higher, up 1.82 per cent at ₹1,712.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.71 per cent higher at 82,636.70 levels.
 

Why did Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price rise today?

 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price gained in trade after the company announced the launch of Tevimbra (tislelizumab) in India, following approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
 
 
Tevimbra is a uniquely engineered anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody developed by BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines), a global oncology innovator focused on delivering cutting-edge cancer therapies.
 
The drug is indicated for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy, and as a second-line monotherapy for both locally advanced/metastatic NSCLC and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

Also Read

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Tech slips 3%; Phillip Capital raises competition concerns, cuts TP

stock market

Broad-based buying lifts markets; smallcaps, IT, consumer durables outpace

Snowman Logistics

What led to 4% rise in Snowman Logistics share price today? more info here

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

MCX shares hit record high as UBS assigns highest-ever ₹10k target

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Dee Development Engineers' shares surge 6% after $10 million order win

 
The launch marks Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ entry into the immuno-oncology space in India and is a key step in broadening its oncology portfolio with innovative therapies.
 
NSCLC accounts for over 80 per cent of all lung cancer cases, while ESCC is the most prevalent histological subtype of esophageal cancer in India. Tevimbra addresses the major treatment needs of this large patient base with a differentiated and evidence-backed option, the company said.
 
Already approved and available in major markets including the US, EU, Australia, and China, Tevimbra is designed to selectively bind to PD-1 receptors, restoring T-cell function and limiting off-target immune suppression. It has shown strong efficacy and a favourable safety profile across various solid tumors in multiple Phase 3 studies and a global clinical programme.
 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals further acknowledged the contributions of BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines) and Pi Health in the development and clinical research of tislelizumab.  ALSO READ: Dixon Tech slips 3%; Phillip Capital raises competition concerns, cuts TP 

Glenamark Pharmaceuticals Q4 results

 
For the fourth quarter of FY2024-25 (Q4FY25), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a consolidated revenue of ₹3,256.2 crore, marking a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 6.3 per cent from ₹3,063 crore in the same period last year. The company’s Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹560.7 crore, up 11.2 per cent from ₹504.3 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 17.2 per cent. Adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter came in at ₹346.6 crore, reflecting an adjusted PAT margin of 10.6 per cent.
 
For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), the company’s consolidated revenue rose 12.8 per cent to ₹13,321.7 crore, compared to ₹11,813.1 crore in the previous year. Ebitda for FY25 more than doubled to ₹2,351 crore from ₹1,195.3 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving to 17.6 per cent. The company also posted an adjusted PAT of ₹1,389.4  crore for the year, resulting in an adjusted PAT margin of 10.4 per cent.
 

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals 

 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments. The company focuses on key therapeutic areas including respiratory, dermatology, and oncology. 
 
With 11 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across four continents and operations in over 80 countries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has established itself as a major player in the global pharmaceutical landscape.
 
The market capitalisation of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is ₹48,171.68 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index.
 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ 52-week high is ₹1,830.05 per share, while its 52-week low is ₹1,199.95 apiece.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI extends interbank call money market timings by 2 hours from July 1

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550 pts, Nifty tests 25,200; HDB Financial IPO booked 14%

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi tightens oversight on trading members' compliance post-inspection

Luxury coaches, Indian coaches, Indian railways

Microcap stock soars 74% in 1 month, zooms 169% from April low. Do you own?

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price rises 4%; what's boosting rally?

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Pharma stocks Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Pharma sector Share price Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon