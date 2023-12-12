Sensex (-0.24%)
69761.83 -166.70
Nifty (-0.11%)
20973.40 -23.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.58%)
6803.35 + 39.20
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
44778.75 + 49.60
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
47270.10 -44.15
Heatmap

Sun Pharma revises upwards price to fully acquire Taro to $43 per share

Subsequently, the company was engaged in multiple rounds of price negotiations with a special committee of the Board of Directors of Taro regarding the proposal

Sun Pharma

Under the indicative proposal, post the acquisition, Taro will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma and will be delisted from the NYSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it has revised upwards the price at which it proposed to fully acquire Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to $43 per share in cash.
In May this year, the company announced a non-binding indication of interest to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Taro for a purchase price of $38 per ordinary share in cash through a reverse triangular merger.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Subsequently, the company was engaged in multiple rounds of price negotiations with a special committee of the Board of Directors of Taro regarding the proposal.
Such negotiations resulted in the company communicating to the special committee updated terms pursuant to which the company has proposed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Taro's ordinary shares for a purchase price of $43 per share in cash, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.
Further, the company said that on December 10, the special committee confirmed that it agreed in principle with the revised proposal and that it has agreed to negotiate definitive agreements.
Negotiations regarding definitive terms and agreements for the revised proposal are ongoing, and no assurances can be given that a definitive agreement will be reached as to the terms of any such definitive agreement, or that the revised proposal will be consummated, it added.
The company also said the revised proposal remains "subject to further required corporate approvals, negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, and satisfaction of other customary conditions."

Taro's special committee is comprised solely of independent directors, and the required corporate approvals with respect to the proposed transaction shall include the affirmative approval of the Taro shareholders holding a majority of all the votes of shareholders, excluding Sun Pharma and its affiliates and any other shareholders that have a personal interest in the approval of the transaction and who participate in the vote, the filing added.
Sun Pharma currently owns a 78.48 per cent stake in Taro.
Under the indicative proposal, post the acquisition, Taro will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma and will be delisted from the NYSE.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

Taro stake buyout to help operate dermatology biz profitably: Sun Pharma

Domestic drug makers Sun Pharma, Alembic recall drugs in US market

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Omidyar Network decides to exit Indian market after a decade of operations

USFDA issues Form 483 with 5 observations to Torrent Pharma's Guj unit

Hindalco plans Rs 800 cr investment to set up battery foil mfg unit

Disney, Reliance Industries close in on deal to merge India media ops

Zomato looks to venture into catering business to expand market share

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sun Pharma acquisition Pharma industry Pharma sector

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon