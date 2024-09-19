Suniel Shetty-backed zero-commission food delivery app Waayu Joins ONDC

Zero-commission food delivery app Waayu, has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a seller marketplace. Launched in May 2023, the app has partnered with over 3,000 restaurants across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. By eliminating commission fees, Waayu aims to provide restaurants with a more sustainable business model and a direct connection with customers.

Founded by Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande in late 2022 and operated by Destek Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Waayu uses AI-based technology to support its expansion across India. The platform aims to offer a more accessible and cost-effective food delivery system for both restaurants and consumers, positioning itself as a serious contender in reshaping the country's food delivery landscape.

The app is backed by Bollywood actor and investor Suniel Shetty and the Mumbai-based Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR). This collaboration has helped Waayu save on customer acquisition costs, with the company planning to pass on these savings to boost customer retention.

India’s food delivery market has long been dominated by Zomato and Swiggy, which hold a substantial market share. However, new entrants like ONDC and Thrive are now challenging this duopoly. Waayu’s recent launch is part of this trend, aiming to disrupt the market by offering restaurants a way to avoid the high commission fees imposed by the established platforms, thereby enabling them to operate with better margins.

By integrating with buyer apps such as Tata Neu and Ola, Waayu is expected to increase order volumes for its restaurant partners. With Flipkart and Paytm also part of ONDC, Waayu’s market presence is likely to expand further.

