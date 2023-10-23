Supriya Life targets 1-2% global mkt share with oral cancer detection kit

Mumbai-based API manufacturing company Supriya Lifescience announced on Monday that it has partnered with Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, to develop Quickblue, an oral cancer detection kit in India. With this, Supriya Lifescience aims to capture a one to two per cent market share of the global cancer market.

Quickblue is designed to detect oral cancer swiftly, eliminating the need for extensive preclinical and clinical trials. This development aligns with Supriya Lifescience's vision of producing specialised products and becoming a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) player.

This oral cancer detection kit offers a faster alternative to existing conventional methods, such as biopsies, and aims to be both more cost-effective and sensitive. With the global cancer market estimated at $21.5 billion, Supriya Lifescience aspires to capture a one to two per cent market share.

Satish Wagh, chairman of Supriya Lifescience , stated, "Quickblue could significantly reduce the cost of oral cancer detection by eliminating the need for multiple biopsies in cases of non-healing oral ulcers. This product is particularly relevant in India and the Asian subcontinent, where a significant proportion of oral cancer patients are found."

Wagh further added, "The development of an oral cancer detection kit aligns with Supriya Lifescience’s vision of manufacturing specialised products to meet unmet medical needs. This initiative represents a step toward diversifying the product portfolio of Supriya Lifescience. The company aims to expand and scale to new heights over the next decade."

Commenting on the development of Quickblue, Mrutyunjay Suar, director general of Research and Development and Innovation at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University, stated, "We are extremely proud to be part of this collaboration with Supriya Lifescience for such a novel product. Our teams of scholars and faculty members worked diligently with the expert team at Supriya Lifescience to develop this product. We believe this product can be a lifesaver through early detection of oral cancer."