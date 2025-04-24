Suraksha Group to invest Rs 5,500 crore for completing 20,000 units

Nearly one year after taking over Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL)’s 20,000 unfinished houses in Jaypee Wishtown, Noida, senior executives at Mumbai-based Suraksha Group said that investments of Rs 5,500 crore will be made over the next three years to complete the stalled project.

The realty company also assured homebuyers that it would adhere to the deadline of 40 months promised in the approved resolution plan.

“Despite the loss of a few months in mobilisation and installation of cranes and then the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) order further derailing the momentum, we are still on track to complete within the