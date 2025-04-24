Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suraksha Group to invest Rs 5,500 crore for completing 20,000 units

Execs confident of delivering all stalled towers within 40 months

Suraksha group
Suraksha Group took control of Jaypee Infratech Ltd in June last year following a decision by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in May. Image: X Suraksha.co.in

Sanket KoulGulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly one year after taking over Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL)’s 20,000 unfinished houses in Jaypee Wishtown, Noida, senior executives at Mumbai-based Suraksha Group said that investments of Rs 5,500 crore will be made over the next three years to complete the stalled project.
 
The realty company also assured homebuyers that it would adhere to the deadline of 40 months promised in the approved resolution plan.
 
“Despite the loss of a few months in mobilisation and installation of cranes and then the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) order further derailing the momentum, we are still on track to complete within the
Topics : Jaypee Infra Real Estate

