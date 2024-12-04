Business Standard
Suzlon Group secures order of 302 MW wind project from Jindal Renewables

The power generated will be used at steel plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Suzlon said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Suzlon Group on Wednesday said the company has secured an additional wind project of 302.4 megawatt from Jindal Renewables in Karnataka.

In October, Suzlon had announced securing a 400-megawatt (MW) wind power deal from Jindal Renewables Power.

"Suzlon and JSP Green Wind 1, a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, have expanded their partnership with an additional 302.4 MW wind power project in the Koppal region of Karnataka," the group said in a statement.

The second order brings the total capacity from Jindal Renewables to 702.4 MW, making it Suzlon's largest-ever commercial and industrial (C&I) order from a single customer.

Under the strategic agreement, Suzlon will supply 96 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of S144 series with hybrid lattice (HLT) towers, each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity.

 

The power generated will be used at steel plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Suzlon said without disclosing the exact value of the multi-crore order.

Suzlon Group Vice-Chairman Girish Tanti said, "This collaboration will propel our joint green steel mission forward, while significantly contributing to India's ambitious renewable energy target of 50 per cent electricity from non-fossil fuels by 2030."  Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with 20.8 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

