Google, Meta set to challenge Jio, Airtel with new subsea cable projects

Google and Meta are investing billions in India's subsea cables, challenging telecom giants Jio, Airtel, and Tata Communications as the nation emerges as a key data hub

Meta’s cable is likely to land in Gujarat or Chennai. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Global tech giants like Google and Meta are investing billions in submarine cable infrastructure in India, a move that is likely to challenge local data giants Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Communications amid the nation’s data centre boom, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Independent players such as Sify Technologies and Lightstorm are gaining traction, offering cost-effective landing solutions compared to telecom incumbents like Airtel and Tata Communications.
 
News report quoted industry sources saying that Google plans to launch its Blue-Raman Submarine Cable System in Mumbai by the first quarter of 2025. The $400-million project, with a massive 218-Tbps capacity, also involves investment from Italy’s Sparkle, among others. This brings Google’s global investments in subsea cables to 18, the report mentioned.   
 
Meta, on the other hand, is working on a $10-billion submarine cable project, expected to deliver 500-Tbps capacity within three years. This cable will traverse India, one of the largest markets for consumer and enterprise AI.  

India's strategic position in subsea growth  

The report quoted Vinay Nagpal, CEO of InterGlobix LLC, a US-based subsea network consultancy, as saying that the subsea industry is witnessing a major resurgence.
 
Nagpal added that between 2016 and 2020, 107 new cables were laid, worth $13.8 billion, with another $18 billion of investment underway for 2021-2025. 

Meta’s cable is likely to land in Gujarat, where Reliance Industries is setting up a massive 1-gigawatt AI data centre, or Chennai, where Reliance operates another data centre, the report added.

Domestic players expand capacity  

Reliance Jio and Airtel are also advancing their own submarine cable projects — 2Africa Pearls, India-Asia-Express (IAX), and India-Europe-Express (IEX) — which will collectively quadruple their existing capacity by early 2025.  
 
The report quoted Amajit Gupta, MD of Lightstorm, as saying that traffic patterns on submarine cables have shifted drastically.
From primarily voice traffic a decade ago, today’s cables carry 50 per cent traffic from OTT platforms and hyperscalers like Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, with corporate and internet traffic sharing the rest, he said.

Battle for India’s data backbone

The competition revolves around India’s high-capacity optic fiber market, currently dominated by Airtel and Tata Communications. Reliance Jio, despite being a newer player, is expanding its footprint to meet the surging demand for data.  
  The global submarine cable market is projected to grow from $27.57 billion in 2023 to $40.58 billion by 2028, according to Trai. India’s segment, growing at the fastest pace in Asia-Pacific, is expected to hit $78.6 million by 2030, driven by rising data sovereignty and security needs. 
 
However, only licenced International Long Distance (ILD) operators and ISP-A holders can manage cable landing stations (CLS) in India, creating regulatory barriers. Airtel and Tata Communications, as permit holders, have imposed high access charges, prompting Big Tech to seek alternative, cost-effective options, the report said.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

