Suzuki Motorcycle expands retail footprint in TN, launches 4th facility

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has expanded its retail footprint in Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of fourth premium dealership facility in Coimbatore

Press Trust of India Chennai
Suzuki Motorcycle V Storm SX. PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycle India official website

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has expanded its retail footprint in Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of fourth premium dealership facility in Coimbatore, the company said on Friday.

The new outlet - Adharvaa Suzuki - is located on Avinashi Road, Peelamedu, Coimbatore.

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently has 518 premium dealerships across the country.

"In our continued effort to make Suzuki two-wheelers increasingly accessible to the consumers, we are elated to inaugurate a new premium dealership in Coimbatore," said company MD Kenichi Umeda.

"Our commitment remains strong to the Indian market. Looking at the growing demand of Suzuki two-wheelers in Coimbatore, we have decided to open a new dealership to provide the best possible service and an unparalleled buying experience," he said.

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently has three dealerships one each in Sathy Road, Mettupalayam Road and Trichy Road in Coimbatore, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suzuki Motorcycle India Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

