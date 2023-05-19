close

MG and Jio join hands to offer better voice-recognition technology

The partnership will focus on the seamless integration of the Hinglish Voice Recognition-enabled experience in MG's newly launched Comet EV, with help from Jio's Digital Assets

BS Web Team New Delhi
India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens

Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
In its press release dated May 19, 2023, MG Motor India informed that it has joined hands with Jio Platforms to improve the in-car technology for passengers. The cooperation will work towards enriching the voice recognition features for MG vehicles.
The partnership will focus on the seamless integration of the Hinglish Voice Recognition-enabled experience in MG's newly launched Comet EV, with help from Jio's Digital Assets.

The Jio Voice Assistant has been trained to understand the native tones of an Indian speaker and has the ability to differentiate among various regional dialects. The technology would help users get information about Weather, News, Horoscope etc. Additionally, using the feature, users will be able to turn the car AC on or off, and even play songs using voice commands.
Talking about the cooperation, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor, Mr Gaurav Gupta said "Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech innovator like Jio in the Smart Mobility space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry."

President of Jio Platforms, Ashish Lodha said, "Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our continued partnership and developments with MG Motor India are important milestone in that journey. HelloJio Voice Recognition, Streaming, Payment Apps, eSIM, and Jio IOT will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and connected car experiences with a new dimension of “Talk to your car”."

Topics : MG Motor India Reliance Jio Infocomm Jio network BS Web Reports automotive industry

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

