close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Large firms bet on high margin, high demand paint biz as new growth area

According to Indian Paints Association, the paints and coating sector in the country is expected to touch Rs one trillion in next five years, from Rs 62,000 cr currently

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
paint, colours, wall, brush
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Many large Indian companies are entering the Indian paint market with Pidilite Industries being the latest to tap into the high demand, high margin business.
According to the Indian Paints Association, the Indian paints and coating sector is expected to touch Rs one trillion in the next five years, from the current size of Rs 62,000 crore.
The Association had then said that the sector has been consistently achieving double-digit compounded annual growth rate for the past few years.
Or

Also Read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

Easing material costs to aid Pidilite margins, near-term pressures weigh

Avoid paint stocks as crude oil may keep margin cheer at bay: Analysts

Here's why Vinay Rajani is bullish on Pidilite Industries, Delhivery

Pidilite Industries dips 3%, hits six-month low on disappointing Q3 results

MG and Jio join hands to offer better voice-recognition technology

April domestic air traffic crosses pre-pandemic levels, says DGCA data

Wheels India reports Q4 net profit of Rs 24.8 cr, earmarks Rs 200 cr capex

Gail to borrow up to Rs 7,000 cr to fund Rs 10,000 cr capex plan in FY24

Bennett Coleman to merge 5 arms with self to comply with NCLT recast order

Topics : paint firms Pidilite Industries

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Large firms bet on high margin, high demand paint biz as new growth area

paint, colours, wall, brush
3 min read

MG and Jio join hands to offer better voice-recognition technology

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

DB Corp Q4 results: Net profit up 67.3% to Rs 41 cr, revenue up 12.5%

DB Corp
3 min read

April domestic air traffic crosses pre-pandemic levels, says DGCA data

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

Wheels India reports Q4 net profit of Rs 24.8 cr, earmarks Rs 200 cr capex

Image courtesy: Wheels India
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

United Spirits Q4 results: Standalone net profit rises 7.3% to Rs 204 cr

USL is trading at 51-53x its FY24 earnings estimates
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon