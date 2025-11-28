Swiss co-working major IWG to double India portfolio by 2027: Descrozaille

Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India to be among the firm's top three global markets in 3-4 years

Marc Descrozaille, CEO, Middle East, Africa & Asia-Pacific, IWG, said India was currently among the company’s top 15 markets
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The world’s largest hybrid workspace platform, International Workplace Group (IWG), plans to nearly double its India portfolio from around 120 centres to over 250 in the next 18-24 months.
 
Marc Descrozaille, chief executive officer, Middle East, Africa & Asia-Pacific, IWG, said India is currently among the company’s top 15 markets. “We are trying to find opportunities, partners and investors to accelerate the growth. In the next three to four years, India should be one of the top three markets for IWG. We are well-placed to accelerate the development accordingly,” he said.
 
