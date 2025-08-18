Table Space leases 5.34 lakh sq ft in Gurugram, to sublease to Google

Bengaluru-based managed workspace provider Table Space has leased about 5.34 lakh sq ft in Gurugram, with plans to sublease the property to tech giant Google at a monthly rent of ₹3.47 crore (₹41.64 crore annually), according to a Propstack document.
The space is in Tower 2 of Intellion IT Park, a commercial project developed by Tata Realty’s Mikado Realtors. The project is located on Golf Course Extension Road, near Sector 59, Gurugram.
Karan Chopra, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Table Space, said: “At Table Space, we are building one of the largest portfolios of enterprise-managed workspaces in India. Our recent lease at Intellion Park underscores the strong momentum we see from global capability centres and large enterprises expanding rapidly in India and seeking Grade A, tech-enabled offices. Leveraging our scale and proven track record, we have become the partner of choice for global occupiers seeking premium enterprise-managed workspaces. However, for reasons of confidentiality, we do not comment on individual client engagements.”
The lease agreement was executed on 25 July for a tenure of 72 months. Table Space has paid a deposit of ₹1.42 crore, with a rental escalation of 15 per cent every three years. According to the document, the leased area covers the ground floor and 12 upper floors, at a monthly rate of ₹65 per sq ft.
Google’s competitors, including Yahoo, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, also have offices at Intellion Park. Google did not respond to Business Standard’s query.
Also Read
In January 2025, Google leased about 5.5 lakh sq ft from Table Space at Cyber City Extension, DLF Downtown in Gurugram.
Earlier, in 2022, the company had exited a 7 lakh sq ft lease in Gurugram’s Vatika Office Park, originally signed in 2020. The exit followed delays in possession handover and non-compliance with contract terms, according to an Economic Times report.
Beyond Gurugram, earlier this year, Google renewed its lease for about 8.7 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for another five years, at a monthly rent of ₹7.5 crore (₹90 crore annually). The office spans two adjacent towers at Bagmane Capital Business Park — Kyoto East and Kyoto West. It is located near Google Ananta, the company’s largest and fourth campus in India, with capacity for 5,000 employees.
Currently, Google has about six offices in the country — two in Bengaluru, and one each in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.
A recent Knight Frank report noted that India’s total office stock is expected to surpass 1 billion sq ft by 2025, up from less than 200 million sq ft in the early 2000s. The current stock is valued at about ₹16 trillion ($187 billion).
At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7 per cent, India could double this to 2 billion sq ft by 2036. Even at a more modest 10.9 per cent CAGR, the milestone would be achieved by 2041. This sustained expansion is underpinned by GDP growth, urbanisation and increasing formalisation.