Monday, August 18, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Table Space leases 5.34 lakh sq ft in Gurugram, to sublease to Google

Table Space leases 5.34 lakh sq ft in Gurugram, to sublease to Google

Table Space has leased 5.34 lakh sq ft in Gurugram's Intellion IT Park, with plans to sublease the space to Google at a monthly rent of ₹3.47 crore for 72 months

Google

In January 2025, Google leased about 5.5 lakh sq ft from Table Space at Cyber City Extension, DLF Downtown in Gurugram. (Photo: Reuters)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based managed workspace provider Table Space has leased about 5.34 lakh sq ft in Gurugram, with plans to sublease the property to tech giant Google at a monthly rent of ₹3.47 crore (₹41.64 crore annually), according to a Propstack document.
 
The space is in Tower 2 of Intellion IT Park, a commercial project developed by Tata Realty’s Mikado Realtors. The project is located on Golf Course Extension Road, near Sector 59, Gurugram.
 
Karan Chopra, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Table Space, said: “At Table Space, we are building one of the largest portfolios of enterprise-managed workspaces in India. Our recent lease at Intellion Park underscores the strong momentum we see from global capability centres and large enterprises expanding rapidly in India and seeking Grade A, tech-enabled offices. Leveraging our scale and proven track record, we have become the partner of choice for global occupiers seeking premium enterprise-managed workspaces. However, for reasons of confidentiality, we do not comment on individual client engagements.”
 
 
The lease agreement was executed on 25 July for a tenure of 72 months. Table Space has paid a deposit of ₹1.42 crore, with a rental escalation of 15 per cent every three years. According to the document, the leased area covers the ground floor and 12 upper floors, at a monthly rate of ₹65 per sq ft.
 
Google’s competitors, including Yahoo, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, also have offices at Intellion Park. Google did not respond to Business Standard’s query.

Also Read

Google

Google fined $36 mn for anticompetitive deals with top Australian telcos

Google Phone app

Google tests iPhone-like full-screen calling cards on Phone app for Android

HTC Vive Eagle smart glasses

HTC debuts AI-powered Vive Eagle smart glasses to rival Meta, Google, more

Tech Wrap August 15

Tech Wrap Aug 15: WhatsApp, Samsung's Micro RGB display, iPhone 17 series

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro

Made by Google 2025: Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a, and more expected

 
In January 2025, Google leased about 5.5 lakh sq ft from Table Space at Cyber City Extension, DLF Downtown in Gurugram.
 
Earlier, in 2022, the company had exited a 7 lakh sq ft lease in Gurugram’s Vatika Office Park, originally signed in 2020. The exit followed delays in possession handover and non-compliance with contract terms, according to an Economic Times report.
 
Beyond Gurugram, earlier this year, Google renewed its lease for about 8.7 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for another five years, at a monthly rent of ₹7.5 crore (₹90 crore annually). The office spans two adjacent towers at Bagmane Capital Business Park — Kyoto East and Kyoto West. It is located near Google Ananta, the company’s largest and fourth campus in India, with capacity for 5,000 employees.
 
Currently, Google has about six offices in the country — two in Bengaluru, and one each in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.
 
A recent Knight Frank report noted that India’s total office stock is expected to surpass 1 billion sq ft by 2025, up from less than 200 million sq ft in the early 2000s. The current stock is valued at about ₹16 trillion ($187 billion).
 
At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7 per cent, India could double this to 2 billion sq ft by 2036. Even at a more modest 10.9 per cent CAGR, the milestone would be achieved by 2041. This sustained expansion is underpinned by GDP growth, urbanisation and increasing formalisation.

More From This Section

mining minerals mines

Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹3,823 cr to build tailings reprocessing plant

IBM

IBM opens Mumbai client centre to support Maharashtra's quantum push

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Alembic gets USFDA's approval for generic acne drug Tretinoin Cream

Marriott International, hotels

IHCL signs agreement with Madison for 10 new hotels in South India

Paradeep Phosphates

Paradeep Phosphates eyes ₹1,500 cr expansion to double market share by FY26

Topics : Google Gurugram Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateGarena Free Fire Max CodeMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon