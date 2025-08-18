Monday, August 18, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹3,823 cr to build tailings reprocessing plant

Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹3,823 cr to build tailings reprocessing plant

Hindustan Zinc has approved a ₹3,823 crore investment to set up a 10 mtpa tailings reprocessing plant, aiming to recover metals, cut emissions and strengthen sustainability

A tailings reprocessing plant extracts valuable metals from tailings dumps — leftover material from ore processing — boosting overall mineral recovery.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s (HZL’s) board has approved an investment of ₹3,823 crore for a tailings reprocessing plant, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The zinc producer will set up the plant with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum to recover metal from tailing dumps.
 
The company said it aims to reduce its carbon footprint with the facility. “This one-of-a-kind plant, a first in India, will enable reduction of the environmental footprint associated with traditional wet tailings disposal, enhance HZL’s overall mineral recovery, and usher in improved sustainability,” HZL stated.
 
Sustainable realignment

On 12 August, the mining major announced its membership in the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), becoming the first Indian company to join the global body of 25 mining and metals firms dedicated to sustainable development.
 
“HZL is the first company from India to join this council. It reaffirms our commitment to sustainability, innovation and responsible resource development, while creating new opportunities to collaborate with some of the world’s most respected leaders in mining,” Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, said on 12 August.
 
She added that as a member of the council, HZL will comply with 40 performance expectations covering environmental, social and governance standards, with third-party verification across all its assets.
 
IiAS scrutiny
 
On 17 August, three proposed resolutions of Hindustan Zinc, that are set for board's consideration, drew scrutiny from voting advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS).
 
The main resolution flagged was the reappointment of HZL’s Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Misra. While IiAS supported his continuation as CEO, it raised concerns over the proposed terms of his remuneration.
 
According to disclosures, Misra received remuneration of ₹13.54 crore from HZL in FY25, along with stock options worth ₹6.37 crore from the holding company Vedanta, taking his total package to ₹19.9 crore. IiAS estimated that his overall remuneration for FY26 could rise to about ₹31.42 crore.
 

Topics : Hindustan Zinc Mining industry Zinc Silver

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

