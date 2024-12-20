Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Power, Canara Bank partner to offer loans for rooftop solar systems

Tata Power, Canara Bank partner to offer loans for rooftop solar systems

The partnership underscores the push for clean energy solutions in India, which aims to achieve 500 GW of installed electric capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030

The green energy arm of India’s largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government’s restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power Renewable Energy, a unit of Tata Power, has partnered with state-run Canara Bank to drive the adoption of rooftop solar systems under the government-backed PM Surya Ghar Scheme, offering affordable financing options to Indian households.
 
According to a company statement, the initiative aims to simplify access to clean energy solutions by providing loans for residential solar installations.
 
Loans of up to Rs 2 lakh are available for systems with a capacity of up to 3 kW (kilowatt), requiring a 10 per cent margin and no collateral, with an interest rate of 7 per cent per annum and a 10-year repayment period.
 
 
For larger systems, ranging from 3 kW to 10 kW, loans of up to Rs 6 lakh are offered with a 20 per cent margin, no collateral, and a 10 per cent annual interest rate over a decade.
 
“Our partnership with Canara Bank marks a significant step in accelerating the adoption of rooftop solar systems nationwide,” said Deepesh Nanda, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Tata Power Renewable Energy.

Also Read

Is the cash reserve ratio (CRR) a deadweight on banks? Of every Rs 100 raised by banks in deposits, Rs 4.50 is locked up and it earns nothing by way of interest. The CRR framework is in the spotlight because one, a good number of folks now opt to par

RBI Policy Impact: Financials gain, PSU Bank index rises 2% on CRR cut

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Markets Today: RBI Policy, FIIs, Sensex, GIFT Nifty; Ganesh Infraworld IPO

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks to Watch, Dec 6: Vi, Canara Bank, rate sensitives, Nykaa, RITES

Canara bank

RBI approves Canara Bank's stake sale in MF, insurance subsidiaries via IPO

Canara bank

Canara Bank aims Rs 6,000 cr recovery in H2 FY25, expect Rs 3,000 cr in Q3

 
“By offering affordable financing options under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, we aim to make clean energy solutions accessible to every household, fostering a sustainable energy ecosystem and advancing India’s renewable energy objectives,” he added.
 
The partnership underscores the push for clean energy solutions in India, which aims to achieve 500 GW of installed electric capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.
 
Tata Power’s total renewable capacity reached 10.9 GW (gigawatts), including 5.5 GW of projects under various stages of implementation. Its operational capacity is 5.4 GW, comprising 4.4 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind, according to the statement.
 
Under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, applicants are eligible for a subsidy covering 60 per cent of the solar unit cost for systems with a capacity of up to 2 kW and 40 per cent of the additional system cost for capacities between 2 kW and 3 kW, with the subsidy capped at 3 kW.
 

More From This Section

Haldiram

Haldiram Snack to invest Rs 300 cr in Bihar, MoU signed to set up plant

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance targets Rs 5,000 cr AUM for green lending in 3-4 years

Adani group

Adani Group plans Rs 20K crore super critical thermal power plant in Bihar

green hydrogen

Ashoka Buildcon to invest Rs 9,000 cr in green hydrogen plant in Bihar

NHPC, Hydro power

NHPC to invest Rs 5,500 cr in setting up 1,000 MW solar project in Bihar

Topics : Canara Bank Tata Power Solar system renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon