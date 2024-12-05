Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / RBI approves Canara Bank's stake sale in MF, insurance subsidiaries via IPO

RBI approves Canara Bank's stake sale in MF, insurance subsidiaries via IPO

Canara Robeco AMC was established in 1993 and was initially known as Canbank Mutual Fund

Canara bank

Canara Bank holds a 51 per cent stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance, while HSBC holds 26 per cent, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) holds the remaining 23 per cent | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Canara Bank's stake sale in its mutual fund and insurance arms through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), the state-owned lender said on Thursday.
 
“Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated 5th December 2024 has accorded approval to our Bank for divesting its shareholding in Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd and Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd by 13 per cent and 14.5 per cent respectively through Initial Public Offer,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing.
 
In March 2024, the bank had received board approval to sell stakes in the two subsidiaries.
 
 
Canara Robeco AMC was established in 1993 and was initially known as Canbank Mutual Fund. In 2007, Canara Bank entered into a joint venture (JV) partnership with the Robeco Group, and the mutual fund was renamed Canara Robeco Mutual Fund.
 
Presently, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Asset Management Company, and UTI Asset Management Company are the listed mutual fund companies.
 
Canara Bank holds a 51 per cent stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance, while HSBC holds 26 per cent, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) holds the remaining 23 per cent.
 
In June 2024, PNB had announced plans to sell a 10 per cent stake in the life insurance company during the listing.

More From This Section

The 'Report of the Expert Committee on MSMEs' of 2019 (Chairman: U K Sinha) noted that most large firms deal with MSMEs on a credit basis; and given that buyers do not honour invoices on time, these firms face a financial crunch. MSMEs, on their part

70% MSMEs, self-employed use loans to meet immediate financial needs: Study

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI set to announce decision on key interest rate on Dec 6 at 10 am

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

Banking system liquidity surplus touches Rs 1 trn, shows RBI data

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee touches new low, bond yields soften as MPC meeting gets underway

SBI, State Bank Of India

Allow use of non-financial transactions to decide a/c status: SBI to RBI

 
“Further, RBI has intimated that, in accordance with the exemption granted by the Government of India, the bank should adhere to the October 31, 2029, timeline for bringing its stake in these entities up to 30 per cent,” the lender added.
 

Also Read

Canara bank

Canara Bank aims Rs 6,000 cr recovery in H2 FY25, expect Rs 3,000 cr in Q3

Canara bank

Canara Bank cuts gold loan growth to 15-17% amid regulatory concerns

Canara bank

Canara Bank's Q2FY25 results: Net profit up 11.31% at Rs 4,014 crore

Several public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

State-owned banks on apprenticeship spree to strengthen customer services

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab Sind Bank to raise upto Rs 3K cr via Infra bonds, appoint bankers

Topics : Reserve Bank of India IPO Mutual Fund Canara Bank RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon