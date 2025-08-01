Friday, August 01, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Remains committed to onboarding 600 professionals: TCS to Labour Ministry

TCS skips meeting with the labour ministry, saying deferment of onboarding is 'nothing new,' and it remains committed to fulfilling its job offers to over 600 professionals

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.
This is the second major layoff in the company’s history, the previous one being in 2012, when around 2,500 employees were let go for underperformance.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

The information technology (IT) giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has told the labour ministry that the practice of deferring the onboarding of offered candidates is ‘nothing new,’ and it remains committed to ‘honouring’ the job offers made to over 600 experienced professionals, sources told Business Standard. 
“In an email sent late last night to the labour ministry, the IT giant clarified its position regarding the matter. It said that it will ‘honour’ the commitments made to these professionals. There is some delay in immediately onboarding them, but they remain committed to onboarding them,” the official sources said. 
Topics : information technology Tata Consultancy Services TCS Labour Ministry IT layoffs
