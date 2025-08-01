Remains committed to onboarding 600 professionals: TCS to Labour Ministry

The information technology (IT) giant Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) has told the labour ministry that the practice of deferring the onboarding of offered candidates is ‘nothing new,’ and it remains committed to ‘honouring’ the job offers made to over 600 experienced professionals, sources told Business Standard.

“In an email sent late last night to the labour ministry, the IT giant clarified its position regarding the matter. It said that it will ‘honour’ the commitments made to these professionals. There is some delay in immediately onboarding them, but they remain committed to onboarding them,” the official sources said.

Following