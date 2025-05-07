TCS leases Hyderabad commercial space for Rs 4.37 crore a month

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has leased a commercial building in Hyderabad for a monthly rent of Rs 4.37 crore, according to lease-related documents reviewed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm.
The Indian multinational technology company has leased the building with a chargeable area of around 10.2 lakh square feet at the rate of Rs 43 per square foot. The rent for the space will escalate by 12 per cent every three years. TCS has paid a deposit of Rs 26.2 crore, equivalent to six months' rent.
The lease tenure is 15 years (180 months), with the lease having commenced on October 1, 2024. The lease deed was executed on March 21, 2025, according to the agreement.
The building, Paradigm Rajapushpa, is situated in the Nanakramguda area of the Business District in Hyderabad and has been leased by two lessors – Rajapushpa Asset Management LLP and Paradigm Corporation.
According to data provided by Propstack, the average deal size in the last 12 months around Nanakramguda has hovered around 56,000 square feet. Meanwhile, the average rent during the same period has remained around Rs 70 per square foot.
Further, Paradigm Rajapushpa is a grade-A commercial building developed by the Rajapushpa Group, a real estate developer based in Hyderabad. The building has 19 floors, including the ground floor, and features a food court facility. The property was built in 2022 and is surrounded by major companies such as Wipro, ICICI, Broadridge and Infosys.
Additionally, Hyderabad, with its unlimited floor space index (FSI) provision, witnessed about 2.7 million square feet (msf) of office space absorption in the first quarter of the calendar year 2025, up 17 per cent year-on-year but down 43 per cent quarter-on-quarter, according to Vestian, an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm. New completions in the city during the quarter were negligible.
As of Q1 2025, the city holds 28 msf of vacant stock, the highest among the top seven cities. Despite robust demand, the stock is expected to rise further in 2025 due to a strong pipeline of upcoming supply.