Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TCS leases Hyderabad commercial space for Rs 4.37 crore a month

TCS leases Hyderabad commercial space for Rs 4.37 crore a month

The 15-year lease covers 10.2 lakh sq ft at Rs 43 per sq ft with a rent hike of 12 per cent every three years and a deposit of Rs 26.2 crore paid upfront

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

As of Q1 2025, the city holds 28 msf of vacant stock, the highest among the top seven cities. Despite robust demand, the stock is expected to rise further in 2025 due to a strong pipeline of upcoming supply

Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has leased a commercial building in Hyderabad for a monthly rent of Rs 4.37 crore, according to lease-related documents reviewed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The Indian multinational technology company has leased the building with a chargeable area of around 10.2 lakh square feet at the rate of Rs 43 per square foot. The rent for the space will escalate by 12 per cent every three years. TCS has paid a deposit of Rs 26.2 crore, equivalent to six months' rent.
 
The lease tenure is 15 years (180 months), with the lease having commenced on October 1, 2024. The lease deed was executed on March 21, 2025, according to the agreement.
 
 
The building, Paradigm Rajapushpa, is situated in the Nanakramguda area of the Business District in Hyderabad and has been leased by two lessors – Rajapushpa Asset Management LLP and Paradigm Corporation.
 
According to data provided by Propstack, the average deal size in the last 12 months around Nanakramguda has hovered around 56,000 square feet. Meanwhile, the average rent during the same period has remained around Rs 70 per square foot.

Also Read

TCS

TCS pays 100% quarterly variable allowance to over 70% of employees

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

IBM, TCS, Andhra tie up to deploy India's largest quantum computer

Currency in circulation increases 17% in FY19 to Rs 21.1 trillion: RBI

May 2025: Key finance updates that could affect your wallet every day

Income Tax Department, CBDT

May 2025 tax filing & compliance deadlines: What's due, when, and by whom

TCS

AI is about skill transformation, not job loss: TCS Global AI head

 
Further, Paradigm Rajapushpa is a grade-A commercial building developed by the Rajapushpa Group, a real estate developer based in Hyderabad. The building has 19 floors, including the ground floor, and features a food court facility. The property was built in 2022 and is surrounded by major companies such as Wipro, ICICI, Broadridge and Infosys.
 
Additionally, Hyderabad, with its unlimited floor space index (FSI) provision, witnessed about 2.7 million square feet (msf) of office space absorption in the first quarter of the calendar year 2025, up 17 per cent year-on-year but down 43 per cent quarter-on-quarter, according to Vestian, an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm. New completions in the city during the quarter were negligible.
 
As of Q1 2025, the city holds 28 msf of vacant stock, the highest among the top seven cities. Despite robust demand, the stock is expected to rise further in 2025 due to a strong pipeline of upcoming supply.
 

More From This Section

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche's DWS, Nippon Life in early talks for India asset management deal

Gensol Engineering

SAT denies interim relief to Gensol in Sebi fraud case, reply due in 2 wks

artificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

AI adoption still in early stages for most global enterprises: Accenture

Sunil Mittal

Gateway to era of flourishing bilateral ties: Sunil Mittal on India-UK FTA

PremiumColgate

Colgate in a spot as distributors set to halt product buys in Maharashtra

Topics : TCS office space Tata Consultancy Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon