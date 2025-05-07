Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gateway to era of flourishing bilateral ties: Sunil Mittal on India-UK FTA

The Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman also noted that India and the UK represent a burgeoning wealth of ideas, talents and resources

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 07 2025

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is not only a pivotal milestone in ties between the two nations but is also poised to be the gateway to an era of flourishing bilateral cooperation, shared innovation and enhanced people-to-people connect, Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Tuesday.

The Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman also noted that India and the UK represent a burgeoning wealth of ideas, talents and resources.

India and the UK on Tuesday sealed a landmark free trade agreement that will lower tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports and would make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India, besides boosting the overall trade basket.

 

Along with the FTA -- the biggest the UK has done since leaving the European Union -- the two sides also sealed a double contribution convention.

In a statement on the successful conclusion of the India-UK FTA negotiations, Mittal said, "This is not only a pivotal milestone in the history of the relations between our two great nations but one that promises to be the gateway to an era of flourishing bilateral cooperation, shared innovation and enhanced people to people connects.

