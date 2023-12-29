Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Techno Electric & Engineering Company gets projects worth Rs 1,750 crore

The transmission orders include a substation package for Neemrana-ll from Sterlite worth Rs 199 crore

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Techno Electric & Engineering Company on Friday said it bagged new orders related to smart metering and transmission projects worth Rs 1,750 crore.
One of the orders worth Rs 1,041 crore is for advance metering infrastructure (AMI) from RECPDCL (REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited) for 7.27 lakh smart meters in Kashmir on DBFOOT (Design-Build Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer) basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Besides, the company also received transmission (projects) orders worth Rs 709 crore.
The transmission orders include a substation package for Neemrana-ll from Sterlite worth Rs 199 crore, a substation package for establishment of 765,400 kV, 2x1500 MVA at Sikar from PGCIL worth Rs 223 crore, and a "substation package for (i) 765/400 kV Dausa and (ii) extension of 765 kV Beawar from PGCIL" worth Rs 288 crore, the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Dunki advance booking to begin tomorrow, here's all you need to know

Dunki Advance Booking Day 1: SRK's movie pre-booking sale to cross 5 crore

HPL, Wirepas Oy to speed up rollout of smart metering projects in India

Genus, GIC affiliate to set up platform to fund smart metering projects

Tata Power bags Rs 1,744 cr smart metering project in Chhattisgarh

Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Products merger to be effective from January 1

PNB gets board approval to raise Rs 7,500 crore through QIP or FPO

HUL changes distributor margin structure, increases variable components

SoftBank set to offload over 16% stake as part of OFS in FirstCry's IPO

IIL invests Rs 700 cr in new vaccine plant to combat livestock disease

Topics : Techno Electric & Engineering projects smart meters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon