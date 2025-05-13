Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Titan Watches & Wearables CEO Suparna Mitra resigns due to personal reasons

Titan Watches & Wearables CEO Suparna Mitra resigns due to personal reasons

The date of cessation of Mitra, who has been in this role for the last five years, is August 12, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing

Titan

In her resignation letter to Titan Co Managing Director CK Venkataraman, Mitra cited "personal reasons" for her decision to move on(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday said Suparna Mitra, CEO of its Watches & Wearables Division, has resigned due to personal reasons.

The date of cessation of Mitra, who has been in this role for the last five years, is August 12, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In her resignation letter to Titan Co Managing Director CK Venkataraman, Mitra cited "personal reasons" for her decision to move on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

